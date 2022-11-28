Read full article on original website
CNET
Hulu Cyber Monday Deal: Last Chance to Pay Only $2 a Month
Cyber Monday is here, but that means you don't have much longer to take advantage of great deals on steaming services, like a full year of ad-supported Hulu for only $2 a month. That subscription usually costs $8 a month -- so you can save $72 over 12 months if you sign up by the end of today.
TVGuide.com
Day-After Cyber Monday 2022: Best Deals on Streaming Services — Save on Sling TV, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, & More
Post-Cyber Monday still means deals on just about everything imaginable, including streaming services. While the mega shopping event is over, these deals are still live, so it's not too late to save big. We rounded up the best still-active deals on streaming services, including Paramount+, Sling TV, HBO Max, and...
CNET
Missed Hulu's Cyber Monday Deal? You Can Get 1 Month of Service Free
If you didn't sign up for Hulu during the company's Cyber Monday deal, you missed out on some substantial savings. However, Hulu isn't leaving you out in the cold this winter. If you sign up for a plan now, you can get your first month free, then pay either $8 a month for the ad-supported tier or $15 a month for an ad-free experience. Just click the link below and then follow the link to sign up for Hulu only.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Roku Streaming Devices and Soundbars are on Sale at Amazon — Save Up to Half
Looking for a new streaming device? Amazon has got you covered with deep discounts on all sorts of Roku streamers. For Cyber Monday, you can score up to half off of select Roku devices and soundbars at Amazon, with prices starting at $18. Roku boasts the most streaming channels of...
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Mega Millions $305M jackpot (11/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Cyber Monday TV deal: 50-inch Hisense QLED drops to just $300 – save 43%
One of the best Cyber Monday TV deals so far is $230 off the Hisense 50-inch QLED 4K TV at Amazon.
Cyber Monday may be over but Amazon still has deals on thousands of products
Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are gone. Amazon has markdowns on everything from home and kitchen to clothing to tech and electronics. The online retail giant has sales continuing throughout the week with price cuts almost as steep as those on Black Friday. Not only are they offering markdowns on smaller items but also the big-ticket items like Roombas, Apple products, coffee makers and ice makers.
You only have a few more hours to get a year of Hulu for just $1.99 per month!
Hulu is currently running a deal that'll give you your first year of streaming for a mere $1.99/month.
LIVE: Cyber Monday TV deals still available now — $800 off OLED and more
Holiday TV deals are selling out fast. Here are the best sales you can get at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more.
Best streaming deals in November 2022: savings on Prime Video, Disney Plus, more
Save money with the best Black Friday streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: All Sorts of Fire TV Stick Models are on Sale For Up To Half — Starting at Just $15
Stream Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and much more on the cheap. Cyber Monday starts right now and some of the best deals are on Amazon's own products. This means for TV fans, that it's the time to upgrade to a new Fire TV device for high quality and fast video streaming.
ktalnews.com
Should you switch to the cheapest Netflix plan yet? What to know before you do
(KTLA) — Netflix is offering its cheapest plan yet, but there is a catch. For the first time ever, subscribers will see ads in their shows and movies. The “Basic with Ads” plan costs just $6.99 a month, $3 less than the next cheapest plan, and $13 less than the company’s top-of-the-line plan.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ episode 8 (11/30/22): Time, channel, free live stream
Tyler Perry’s drama series “Sistas” returns to BET Wednesday, November 30 at 9 p.m. with episode 8, “Pushed to the Limit.” You can also watch the show on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial). “Sistas,” created by Tyler Perry, follows four single 30-something friends...
CNET
How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More
Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.
How to watch MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ episode 8 tonight (11/30/22)
The new season of the reality show “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is back for season 38 will feature 17 teams competing against each other for the trophy and that million dollar prize. “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is returning tonight with episode 8 “Born to Ride or...
‘Abbott Elementary’ season 2, episode 9 (11/30/22): How to watch, time, date, channel
“Abbott Elementary” is back on tonight with episode eight of season two. Here’s how you can watch the ABC hit comedy including FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DIRECTVSTREAM. The hit sitcom will air episode nine titled “Sick Day” tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC....
It’s Your Last Day to Get HBO Max’s Black Friday Deal, Which Gets You 3 Months of Streaming for $1.99 a Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus. Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99 HBO Max subscribers can stream other big-ticket titles, like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and more at...
