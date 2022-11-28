ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu Cyber Monday Deal: Last Chance to Pay Only $2 a Month

Cyber Monday is here, but that means you don't have much longer to take advantage of great deals on steaming services, like a full year of ad-supported Hulu for only $2 a month. That subscription usually costs $8 a month -- so you can save $72 over 12 months if you sign up by the end of today.
Missed Hulu's Cyber Monday Deal? You Can Get 1 Month of Service Free

If you didn't sign up for Hulu during the company's Cyber Monday deal, you missed out on some substantial savings. However, Hulu isn't leaving you out in the cold this winter. If you sign up for a plan now, you can get your first month free, then pay either $8 a month for the ad-supported tier or $15 a month for an ad-free experience. Just click the link below and then follow the link to sign up for Hulu only.
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Cyber Monday may be over but Amazon still has deals on thousands of products

Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are gone. Amazon has markdowns on everything from home and kitchen to clothing to tech and electronics. The online retail giant has sales continuing throughout the week with price cuts almost as steep as those on Black Friday. Not only are they offering markdowns on smaller items but also the big-ticket items like Roombas, Apple products, coffee makers and ice makers.
Should you switch to the cheapest Netflix plan yet? What to know before you do

(KTLA) — Netflix is offering its cheapest plan yet, but there is a catch. For the first time ever, subscribers will see ads in their shows and movies. The “Basic with Ads” plan costs just $6.99 a month, $3 less than the next cheapest plan, and $13 less than the company’s top-of-the-line plan.
How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More

Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.
It’s Your Last Day to Get HBO Max’s Black Friday Deal, Which Gets You 3 Months of Streaming for $1.99 a Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus. Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99 HBO Max subscribers can stream other big-ticket titles, like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and more at...
