Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Reacts To Episode 4 – “Horses In Heaven”

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five dropped last night, and boy, there’s a lot to unpack.

With that being said, Yellowstone is back yet again for another “Behind the Story” video, titled for episode 4, “Horses In Heaven.”

Things kickoff with Jamie picking up Beth from the jail after her wild bar brawl the night before at the Bozeman bar.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie on the show, admitted:

“It’s a lot of fun for Jamie to watch Beth with cuffs. That’s a little win, her needing his legal expertise.

It’s always great working with Kelly (Reilly), we’ve had since day one a great connection and chemistry.”

On the car ride back, Beth notices the car seat in the backseat, as she learns that Jamie has a son. She immediately gets very jealous, considering Jamie is the reason she can’t have kids after he took her to an abortion clinic that sterilized her when they were very young.

“It’s a huge moment between them because of the history. That is the crevice between them.”

Kelly Reilly (Beth) added:

“The fact he even says sorry makes her even madder.”

Although Jamie tries to reconcile things, it’s obvious Beth is still not ready, as she threatens to take his son away from him.

Reilly continued:

“The threat is just out of pain. It’s like bile. She hates him, and I think, to live with that level of hatred must be really unbearable.”

Jamie then thought about hitting Beth with his car, which could foreshadow some wild tension in the future.

The video then transitions to the funeral of Monica and Kayce’s unborn son, John.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica, shared:

“The loss of a child forever changes your family. She’s navigating how to survive on a daily basis, and be there for her husband and her son. To have this funeral and ceremony, it was so beautiful and so moving.”

Mo Brings Plenty then discusses how they tried to make the funeral as accurate as possible to Native American traditions:

“To try to bring an understanding of how we see it from a traditional perspective is very important.”

Asbille continued:

“It was such a necessary part of healing for all of them. It’s funny, I told Taylor I read that scene with John and Monica on a plane and just started bawling.”

The video then transitions to John Dutton and Thomas Rainwater’s conversation at the funeral about the 300 jobs John eliminated after becoming governor of Montana.

Kevin Costner (John) weighed in on the issue:

“It’s always jobs, it’s always land, and most of the time the land loses. He is aware of how he is doing, he’s not a stupid man. Sometimes, what seems foolish in a political career is he doesn’t care.”

He also discusses how John realizes he has to get an environmental advisor, so he can understand the thinking of people from that side of politics:

“John has some interesting allies, that at some points they have direct conflict, and sometimes they’re allies.”

And that person is Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), the environmentalist who has a little fling with John in season four.

Perabo weighed in:

“When John comes and picks me up at the prison, you know it’s kind of an uneven playing field as it is. And now he’s the governor of Montana, so I don’t really think Summer really trusts it at the beginning.”

Of course, Summer isn’t happy about having to stay on the ranch and co-exist with Beth.

Reilly weighs in on Beth’s thoughts on the move:

“Beth isn’t told that Summer is being moved in by her father. Sometimes I think Taylor’s just having fun with all these characters, you know, just setting them up to react in ways.

To see Beth react to Summer in her kitchen, there’s a lightheartedness to it, but there’s also a side to it that’s quite serious for Beth because she really does believe that she’s an enemy.”

You can check out the full video here:

