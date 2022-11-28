ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Lainey Wilson Crushes A Stripped Back, Fireside Rendition Of “Smell Like Smoke”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyGIQ_0jQ8212s00

I could listen to Lainey Wilson sing all damn day.

And sometimes, I do…

She’s been having a massive end to her 2022, from dropping her fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country, to taking home two CMA Awards for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year, and making her television debut on the hit series Yellowstone playing a musician named Abby.

Last week, she even debuted a new song called “Smell Like Smoke” on the episode 4, which was added to the tracklist for her aforementioned new album, while playing a gig at the Crystal Bar in Bozeman, Montana, when the bunkhouse crew, Rip and Beth go out to celebrate Lloyd’s birthday.

Of course, if you watched that episode, then you know things didn’t end well, but we did at least get to see Lainey sing before things went south.

And she also recently played an acoustic rendition of “Smell Like Smoke” as part of her feature on CMT’s Campfire Sessions, which I’m totally in love with, because you simply just can’t beat hearing it in its purest form.

Once again, Lainey proves why she’s one of the fastest-rising new stars in mainstream country with this great performance:

Lainey also debuted another new one called “New Friends” on last night’s episode:

“Smell Like Smoke”

On last night’s episode, in addition to the new Lainey tune, we also got a new addition to the playlist from Zach Bryan, and if you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do” Jumps To #1 On All-Genre Songs Chart After ‘Yellowstone’ Feature

It seems like the best publicity these days is getting a song on Yellowstone. We’ve seen so many independent and mainstream artists alike get massive streaming and sales boosts simply from even having a clip of a song on the show, which is all thanks to creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit series. They consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to […] The post Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do” Jumps To #1 On All-Genre Songs Chart After ‘Yellowstone’ Feature first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

236K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy