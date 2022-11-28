Lainey Wilson Crushes A Stripped Back, Fireside Rendition Of “Smell Like Smoke”

I could listen to Lainey Wilson sing all damn day.

And sometimes, I do…

She’s been having a massive end to her 2022, from dropping her fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country, to taking home two CMA Awards for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year, and making her television debut on the hit series Yellowstone playing a musician named Abby.

Last week, she even debuted a new song called “Smell Like Smoke” on the episode 4, which was added to the tracklist for her aforementioned new album, while playing a gig at the Crystal Bar in Bozeman, Montana, when the bunkhouse crew, Rip and Beth go out to celebrate Lloyd’s birthday.

Of course, if you watched that episode, then you know things didn’t end well, but we did at least get to see Lainey sing before things went south.

And she also recently played an acoustic rendition of “Smell Like Smoke” as part of her feature on CMT’s Campfire Sessions, which I’m totally in love with, because you simply just can’t beat hearing it in its purest form.

Once again, Lainey proves why she’s one of the fastest-rising new stars in mainstream country with this great performance:

Lainey also debuted another new one called “New Friends” on last night’s episode:

“Smell Like Smoke”

On last night’s episode, in addition to the new Lainey tune, we also got a new addition to the playlist from Zach Bryan, and if you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.