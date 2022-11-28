ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Howard Stern Calls Out Oprah for Showing Off Her Wealth: ‘It’s F—ing Wild‘ Because ‘There Are People Struggling Out There’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Howard Stern is taking Oprah Winfrey to task over showing off her wealth on social media. During the Nov. 28 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM (via Mediaite ), the radio host said that “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all” and somewhat lacks self-awareness considering she frequently posts about her wealthy lifestyle despite people struggling out there in the real world.

“It’s fucking mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram,” Stern said. “You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know…She’s got servants and, like, people cooking and it’s fucking wild. She knows how to be rich…She kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”

Stern’s radio co-host Robin Quivers pushed back against Stern, claiming Oprah is merely offering a window into her life and “not showing off.”

“Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin. You got to,” Stern said. “You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this shit.”

Stern continued, “I make a good living, and I’m having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what’s going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There’s a farm back there.”

Later in the episode, Stern was a bit more complimentary toward Oprah when discussing her annual tradition of inviting students from her South African school, The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, to her home for Thankgiving.

“The girls, they are so sweet,” Stern said. “They — I think they believe Oprah’s God because let me tell you, she provides, she gives them an education. She gives them meals, don’t ask. They love her. And it, it’s impressive. I gotta be honest. I mean, you know, it’s real charity work.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time. Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’...
PARADISE, NV
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship

Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
MAINE STATE
People

Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle

Dave and Elaine Chappelle have been married since 2001 and share three children Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance. The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

Joe Pesci Reveals ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Hat Prank Went Wrong: ‘I Sustained Serious Burns to the Top of My Head’

Joe Pesci starred as the hot-headed thief Harry in two “Home Alone” movies opposite Macaulay Culkin and Daniel Stern. In a new interview with People to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pesci looked back at the “demanding” physical comedy that went into making the family comedy. One prank in the sequel in which Harry’s hat gets set on fire left Pesci with “serious burns.” “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
Variety

Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
Variety

Amanda Seyfried Reunites With Lindsay Lohan and Asks: ‘Mean Girls 2‘ Is ’Never Going to Happen, Is It?’

Amanda Seyfried has a question for Lindsay Lohan: Will “Mean Girls 2” ever happen? The two “Mean Girls” stars recently reunited for Interview Magazine, where Emmy winner Seyfried got to ask Lohan some questions as part of the latter’s press tour for her Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas.” It’s been 18 years since “Mean Girls” made its debut, and both actors are eager to return to the world of fetch and plastics. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” Seyfried said. Lohan said “that would be really fun,” to...
Variety

Chloë Grace Moretz: Older Men ‘Infantilized’ Me on Sets as a Teen and It Was ‘A Really Crazy Kind of a Mind F—’

Chloë Grace Moretz was only 8 years old when her first movie, the 2005 Ryan Reynolds-starring “The Amityville Horror” remake, opened in theaters. By the time she was 14, she was leading her first major Hollywood production with “Carrie.” Despite basically growing up on film sets, Moretz said older men often “infantilized” her as a teen actor and almost always shot down her ideas. “It was always odd from my first leading role when I was 14 in ‘Carrie’… it was always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman,” Moretz said on the “Reign with Josh...
Variety

Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher and More to Appear on ‘The Checkup with Dr. David Agus’ Series, Premiering December 6 (TV News Roundup)

“The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” a six-episode docuseries featuring notable names in entertainment as they sit down with the doctor for intimate conversations about their personal health struggles, will premiere on Paramount+, with the first three episodes will debuting on the platform Tuesday, Dec. 6. The final three episodes will follow on Monday, Dec. 12. Guests for the docuseries include Ashton Kutcher, Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Howie Mandel, Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Each guest goes into personal detail about life-threatening diseases, women’s health issues such as reproductive health, the loss of a child and more. The...
Bustle

Will Smith Reflects On "Horrific" Chris Rock Oscars Slap In First TV Interview

In March 2022, the world looked on in disbelief when actor Will Smith walked on stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The incident occurred after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, seemingly referencing her hair condition. Smith later apologised for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions on Instagram, and subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. Now, in his first TV interview since the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith has opened up about that “horrific night.”
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy