ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.

When they say everything, they mean everything . The limited-time deals cut a swath through every bedding-related category, from linen duvet covers to their bestselling waffle robe.

Look through some of the best items from Parachute’s Cyber Monday sale below and look through the best Cyber Monday deals here.

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWy4L_0jQ81lTY00
Courtesy of Parachute

Parachute’s signature bedding set is an homage to the brand’s beachside hometown in Venica, California. The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, duvet cover and pillow shams — all made out of a luxurious, soft linen constructed out of European flax.

Parachute Duvet Cover Set $299 $239 Buy It

Waffle Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cLYT_0jQ81lTY00
Courtesy of Parachute

Wrap yourself in this ultra-soft and lightweight waffle robe, inspired by some of the most luxe spas. The simple wraparound features two hip pockets, a folded collar and secure waist tie.

Parachute Waffle Robe $120 $103.20 Buy It

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkUjJ_0jQ81lTY00
Courtesy of Parachute

‘Tis the season for multiple bedding layers. Add this cloud cotton quilt, stuffed with an insulating polyester fill, to your bed display for some extra warmth.

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt $259 $207.20 Buy It

Shearling Wool Clogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXMCQ_0jQ81lTY00
Courtesy of Parachute

Start your day on the right foot with these shearling clogs, which Parachute claims are like “clouds for the feet.” The cozy shoes are made out of 100% wool but are still breathable for all-day wear, and feature sturdy foam soles for stepping out of the house.

Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs $99 $79.20 Buy It

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Longtime Top Amazon Exec Jeff Blackburn to Retire

After more than two decades at Amazon, top exec Jeff Blackburn has decided to retire from the ecommerce giant. Blackburn, who joined Amazon in 1998 after advising on its IPO, left the company briefly in February 2021 to join Bessemer Venture Partners, but returned quickly that June as Amazon’s SVP of a new Global Media & Entertainment organization. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the news of Blackburn’s retirement via a memo to staff Friday, praising the accomplishments made by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike Hopkins and his team under Blackburn’s watch. “Over the past year and a half, he’s helped set...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Angela Yee Opens Up About Her ‘Breakfast Club’ Exit, Shares Plans for New Syndicated Show

Angela Yee is one of the most famous women in radio, earning multiple Gracie Awards and a place in the Radio Hall of Fame, thanks largely to her status as one of the three hosts of “the World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” — Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club. That status is about to change, as the world learned two months ago when Angela Yee dropped the internet equivalent of a bomb by tweeting “’The Breakfast Club’ as you officially know it is over.” The next morning, alongside her co-hosts of 12 years, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Yee broke the news...
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
Variety

Kanye West’s Massive Reddit Page Overtaken by Taylor Swift Appreciation, Holocaust Awareness Content as Fans Abandon Him

The tables seem to have turned for Kanye West fans. Following the 45-year-old’s appearance on right-wing talk show host Alex Jones’ “Infowars” on Thursday, where he continued to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric and deliberately gave praise to Adolf Hitler and Nazis, fans on the artist’s r/Kanye Reddit page, which has more than 700,000 subscribers, have decided to turn the subreddit into a Taylor Swift appreciation page. Its spearheading post declared in its title: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas,” and has about 33,000 upvotes in agreement with the statement. Comments immediately rallied support for the...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Kanye West’s Deal to Buy Parler Has Been Terminated

Kanye “Ye” West is no longer acquiring Parler, the right-wing-friendly “free speech social media” platform. The announcement of the termination of West’s deal to buy Parler, a copycat of Twitter, came shortly after West appeared on Infowars, the show hosted by conspiracy-monger Alex Jones — where, among other things, West expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. West had already been met with a major backlash in the past few months over his antisemitic statements, including losing his Adidas sneaker deal. “Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye...
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
Variety

Kanye West Slammed for Praising Hitler in Horrific Antisemitic Interview: ‘Not Only Is He a Nazi,’ But So Is ‘Everyone Who Supports Him’

Kanye West went on a horrific antisemitic tirade during an appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler. It’s the latest in a string of controversial media appearances for West, who has been dropped by brands such as Adidas due to his antisemitic remarks. West told Jones that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world. He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder. Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rapper’s latest antisemitic remarks were instantly condemned on social media. Writer...
Variety

‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Surface” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple. The first season of the series, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hails from creator Veronica West, debuted back in July. The first season was set in San Francisco, while Season 2 will take place in London. “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor...
Variety

Will Smith Walks First Red Carpet Post-Oscars, Says ‘Emancipation’ Unlocked ‘Empathy and Gratitude That I Get to Live in This Time’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” continued on Wednesday night as the actor made his first red carpet appearance following the 2022 Oscars. Smith arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood with his family — wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, Willow and Jaden — by his side. As photographers called for him to look this way and that, Smith was jovial and more than prepared to face a throng of reporters for the first time since the fallout from slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. Smith already had a few interviews under his belt, including his trip...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Jury Begins Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Harvey Weinstein’s case is now in the jury’s hands. The jury began deliberations on Friday, nearly two months after Weinstein’s trial began in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. The jurors — eight men and four women — will have to wade through testimony from 50 witnesses as they decide whether to convict Weinstein of charges of rape and sexual assault. Just before the jury began deliberating, in a final plea to convict Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault, prosecutors told jurors, “You have overwhelming evidence of the nature of this man and what he did to these women.” Prosecutors, in their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – What Do We Make of Keke Palmer’s NYFCC Win for ‘Nope?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: One of the...
Variety

Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ Actor and Son of Tony Lip, Found Dead in the Bronx

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died at the age of 60, Variety has confirmed. The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse. Vallelonga Jr. was the son of late actor Tony Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga. Before Lip died in 2013, he...
BRONX, NY
Variety

John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’

For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
Variety

Takeoff Murder Suspect Arrested and Charged, Houston Police Confirm

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston Police chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference on Friday. The chief said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston on Thursday evening. A second man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. “We lost a good man,” Finner said, adding that he has spoken with Takeoff’s family, and thanked them for their patience throughout the investigation. Takeoff (real name: Kirsnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in downtown Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

‘The Haunting’ Team Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy Move Overall TV Deal to Amazon From Netflix

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an overall TV deal with Amazon under their Intrepid Pictures banner, Variety has confirmed with sources. Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all. “Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” Flanagan...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy