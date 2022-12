REACHH-FRC in Hinton is hosting a free “Cookies with Santa” community event. Families are invited to come to the Summers County Memorial Building on Dec. 9 between 5 and 7 p.m. to have cookies with Santa.

For more information, call REACHH-FRC at 304-466-2226.

