Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods explains why he's been so vocal against LIV Golf
Tiger Woods was an instrumental voice in spurring the widespread, sweeping changes that have come to the PGA Tour, although most of that work was done behind the scenes. However, in his handful of public appearances in 2022, Woods has consistently been a defender of the tour in its battle against LIV Golf. That sentiment was on display this week at the Hero World Challenge, as Woods called out LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and questioned why LIV members would risk participating in future majors by defecting.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm can’t believe Tiger Woods was put on the clock at the Masters—or how well he handled it
NASSAU, Bahamas — Hobbled severely by his surgically repaired right leg and in obvious discomfort after nearly a week walking the arduous terrain at Augusta National Golf Club in his comeback to competitive golf after his February 2021 car accident, Tiger Woods was just trying to get through the final round of the Masters.
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments
Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models
Fairway woods are some of the hardest clubs to hit well. Here are three forgiving models to improve your game
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
