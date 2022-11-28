ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

TAAC boys basketball preview: Cardinal Stritch is narrow favorite

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Cardinal Stritch, which advanced deeper in tournament play last March than any other Toledo Area Athletic Conference boys basketball team, is a narrow favorite to win the conference title this season with four starters returning.

The Cardinals, who were runners-up to Ottawa Hills in the TAAC a year ago, received three of the six first-place votes and 31 of a possible 36 points in a preseason poll of conference coaches to edge Emmanuel Christian, which got two first-place nods and 30 points in the vote.

Maumee Valley was third in the poll with 21 points, and Northwood received the other first-place vote.

“It's the same process,” second-year Stritch coach Sedron Harris said of pursuing a TAAC title as the conference favorite. “We've just got to continue doing our job. Obviously, it's just more of a target on our back, and hopefully we can get wins where we need to.”

Last season, Stritch reached the Division III district final before losing to Northern Buckeye Conference champion Eastwood. Four other TAAC teams were ousted in their tournament openers, and Toledo Christian lost in a Division IV sectional final.

The Cardinals previously won TAAC titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021 under former coach Jamie Kachmarik.

To earn their fourth TAAC crown in six seasons, the Cardinals will have to find a way to stay above Emmanuel coach Lionel Armstead's Warriors, who will again be paced by 6-foot-5 standout guard Jerry Easter II, one of Ohio's and the country's top-ranked sophomore players.

Here is a look at the teams in predicted order of finish.

CARDINAL STRITCH

Coach : Sedron Harris, second year

Last season : 18-8 overall, 7-3 TAAC

Top players : Seniors Christian Burton, 5-10, G; Kam Hughes, 6-4, G-F; Brion Hicks, 6-3, G-F; Owen Carter, 5-8, G. Juniors Tommie Taylor, 5-10, G; Owen Yost, 5-11, G.

Strengths : Scoring balance, perimeter shooting, post defense, rebounding.

Weaknesses : Perimeter defense, handling pressure, depth, ballhandling.

Outlook : Burton (12.9 points), Hughes (9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds), Hicks (9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds), and Carter (9.9 points) provide a balanced and experienced nucleus along with Taylor and Yost. The Cardinals have nonconference games against three teams that reached regional finals last season — St. Marys Memorial (D-II), Georgetown (D-III), and Tiffin Calvert (D-IV) — opening the season last Saturday with a 59-39 win over Calvert at Lourdes University.

“We have to continue to play with a chip on our shoulder,” Harris said. “Last year was a great success. We need to continue to share the ball, always stay humble, and not look too far ahead. It's one game at a time. Obviously we can't sneak up on anybody, but the process doesn't change. We need to continue to work hard and be disciplined, and continue to pay attention to the details and be unselfish. Hopefully that'll work out on the winning end.”

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN

Coach : Lionel Armstead, fourth year

Last season : 14-6, 6-4

Top players : Senior Jamie Rivers, 6-9, F, Junior Jalen Brown, 6-1, G. Sophomores Jerry Easter II, 6-5, G; Tylin Patterson-Davis, 6-3, F. Freshman Nate Miles, 6-5, G.

Strengths : Perimeter shooting, ballhandling, creating pressure, handling pressure.

Weaknesses : Inside scoring, post defense, rebounding, depth.

Outlook : Although Cardinal Stritch was favored in the coaches poll, it will be very difficult for the Cardinals and other TAAC teams to match up with Emmanuel Christian. Easter led the TAAC in scoring (25.0) and rebounding (10.2) before sustaining a season-ending wrist fracture last Jan. 21. He missed the Warriors' final six games, but rehabbed well from the injury and had a solid offseason of competition around the country. That work has him up to 21 Division I college offers, including from Ohio State, Michigan State, Arizona State, UCLA, Syracuse, Toledo, and Bowling Green. Easter is rated as Ohio's No. 3 player in his class and 48th nationally by 247sports, and 34th nationally by Rivals.com. Patterson-Davis (5.9 rebounds) showed great potential as a freshman contributor, Rivers shed 60 pounds and is expected to be much more mobile inside, Brown brings a solid shooting touch, and Armstead labeled Miles the 'best freshman in the area.” Although depth may be a small issue, the Warriors will contend for a TAAC crown and should have the tools for a deep Division IV tournament run.

“We are a very talented team that has the potential to be scary on both sides of the ball,” Armstead said. “I'm excited about our chemistry, and the intensity this group of guys plays with. If we continue to improve defensively, this team will be very successful.”

MAUMEE VALLEY

Coach : Dontaviyon Fleming, second year

Last season : 11-12, 3-7

Top players : Senior David Parcher, 6-1, G. Juniors C.J. Majors, 6-2, G; Amani Dickerson, 6-3, G.

Strengths : Creating pressure, perimeter defense, ballhandling, handling pressure.

Weaknesses : Post defense, depth, rebounding, inside scoring.

Outlook : The Hawks return three starters who combined to average 41.2 points, plus two other letterwinners in what promises to be a much improved season. Majors (17.2 points), Dickerson (13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds), and Parcher (11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds) compose a solid core to build around. Maumee Valley's last TAAC title came in 2012.

“We will be a fast, up-tempo team that pressures the ball a lot,” Fleming said. “Our three returning starters made up 80 percent of our scoring last season. If we lock in, stay together as a team, and play defense, we have a chance to win a lot of games.”

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN

Coach : Tyler Boris, second year

Last season : 13-11, 5-5

Top players : Seniors Tyler Ryan, 6-3, C; Noah Landskroner, 5-11, G; Charlie Duck, 6-2, F. Juniors Conye Gaston, 6-1, G; Xandyr Hesson, 6-7, C; Kalon Butler, 6-1, G. Sophomore Karter Koester, 6-3, G.

Strengths : Scoring balance, perimeter shooting, perimeter defense, handling pressure.

Weaknesses : Depth, post defense, creating pressure, ballhandling.

Outlook : The Eagles return three starters who combined to average 37.7 points and 15.6 rebounds last season, plus three other letterwinners. Gaston, a third-year starter, averaged 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in earning first team All-TAAC honors. Hesson (11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Koester (11.4 points) have also proven to be reliable producers that should increase their collective output. The Eagles should prove competitive in most conference matchups.

“We're looking to compete for not only a league championship, but also a district title,” Boris said. “We have to keep improving every day, and make sure we're playing our best basketball come March. Our depth took a hit when Noah Landskroner tore his ACL in spring ball, and we're hoping to have him back at some point. The guys will have to step up and learn to play together quickly. In my 15 years as a player and a coach in the TAAC, I have never seen a more competitive league from top to bottom.”

OTTAWA HILLS

Coach : John Lindsay, 28th year

Last season : 14-7, 8-2

Top players : Seniors A.J. George, 6-1, G-F; Sam McCaffery, 6-1, G-F; Cole Anderson, 6-3, F-C. Sophomore Chase Miller, 6-1, G-F.

Strengths : Scoring balance, handling pressure, creating pressure, perimeter defense.

Weaknesses : Depth, overall size, inside scoring, post defense.

Outlook : The Green Bears flew under the radar going into last season and ended up coming away with a TAAC championship. That task will be much more difficult this season with just two starters and two other letterwinners returning. George (13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists) was one of the TAAC's top all-around impact players a year ago, and will lead the Bears again. Miller (4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds) and McCaffery (5.5 points) also bring proven production that should increase with their larger roles this season.

“Our team is athletic, and we have guys that love to compete,” Lindsay said.

NORTHWOOD

Coach : Brandon Thomas, fourth year

Last season : 3-20, 1-9

Top players : Senior Mason Smith, 6-2, F. Juniors Kaden Cluckey, 5-11, G; Ethan Clair, 5-9, G; Thomas McCrory, 5-9, G; Adam Schroeder, 6-4, F-C.

Strengths : Depth, creating pressure, handling pressure, inside scoring.

Weaknesses : Perimeter shooting, scoring balance, post defense, perimeter defense.

Outlook: Although they might get lost in the shuffle of what is a very deep TAAC contingent, the Rangers will almost certainly be significantly improved this season with four starters and two other letterwinners back. And, next season, should offer more promise. Cluckey (13.4 points, 4.1 assists), McCrory (11.0 points), Clair (8.0 points), and Schroeder (7.0 points) provide a strong core to build around.

“If no one else believes, that means it's just us,” Thomas said. “We want to play fast, smart, and disciplined. Our perimeter shooting might play a major part in our offensive success. We can surprise a lot of teams this year, and we are excited for the challenge.”

