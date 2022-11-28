GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

