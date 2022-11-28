Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing children
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Jury selection is finished in the trial of a man accused of killing his two young children. Ahead of Thursday's start to the Matthew Beyer trial, attorneys prescreened the jury pool through a mailed survey. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for...
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing 2 relatives
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
'I want justice': Green Bay murder victim's family becomes frustrated by continued delays
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
Fox11online.com
Man accused of providing gun to child who shot 5-year-old still without an attorney
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old still does not have an attorney, but Jordan Leavy-Carter wants his preliminary hearing to go ahead anyway. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was killed in the Oct. 17 incident on Green...
Fox11online.com
Woman claims she's not responsible for murder because she was a trafficking victim
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman charged in connection with a Kaukauna murder plans to argue she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and therefore should be found not guilty for her role in the death, in what may be the first use of the defense in the area.
Fox11online.com
Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
Fox11online.com
One injured in Green Bay shooting; two suspects arrested
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and a large...
Fox11online.com
10 charged in 'historic' distribution ring of meth and fentanyl in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Ten people have been charged in what the Fond du Lac County district attorney calls a "historic distribution" of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Authorities say three of the 10 charged are still on the run. Fond du Lac County authorities held a news conference Thursday. The...
Fox11online.com
Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
Fox11online.com
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
Fox11online.com
Bus driver shortage pushes Ashwaubenon principal, school board member to step up
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon High School Principal Dirk Ribbens and school board member Brian Van De Kreeke can now add bus driver to their list of experiences. "Working with kids is some of the most important work we can do in our community," Ribbens said. "And one of the important things in education is getting kids where they need to be."
Fox11online.com
Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Main Street bridge to close Monday, Tuesday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews need extra...
Fox11online.com
High school students compete in culinary throwdown at FVTC
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- High School students will make their way to Grand Chute for a culinary throwdown. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn all about the big food competition. Students from across northeast Wisconsin will make their way to FVTC for...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the holiday season with A Very Neenah Christmas
NEENAH (WLUK) – The holiday season has made it’s way to northeast Wisconsin. A Very Neenah Christmas kicks-off tomorrow night in Downtown Neenah. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Future Neenah to find out what people can enjoy in the Fox Valley Friday night. A Very Neenah...
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh works to clean mold out of student rooms in one of its largest dorm buildings
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Residence hall students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh were notified Thursday of mold in the second-largest dorm on campus. Six rooms in South Scott Hall are affected. "It's kind of shocking actually," Scott Hall resident Justin Gmach said. Max Reyes and Gmach are Scott Hall residents...
Fox11online.com
Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
Fox11online.com
Ripon has a dickens of a time as downtown kicks off annual Christmas festival
RIPON (WLUK) -- Hundreds of people could be seen having a dickens of a time in downtown Ripon Friday night with the commencement of the city's Dickens of a Christmas festival. The historic downtown district was specially decorated with white lights and garland for the event. The festival began with...
Fox11online.com
Gillett park transforms into winter wonderland for annual 'Christmas in the Park'
GILLETT (WLUK) -- Preparations are underway to transform Zippel Park in Gillett into a winter wonderland for Christmas in the Park this Saturday. After a few minor adjustments, Jerry Luther says he's ready. "This year, I got, it's a Christmas tree display. I try to change it out every year....
