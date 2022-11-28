ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Fox11online.com

Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing children

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Jury selection is finished in the trial of a man accused of killing his two young children. Ahead of Thursday's start to the Matthew Beyer trial, attorneys prescreened the jury pool through a mailed survey. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing 2 relatives

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

One injured in Green Bay shooting; two suspects arrested

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and a large...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bus driver shortage pushes Ashwaubenon principal, school board member to step up

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon High School Principal Dirk Ribbens and school board member Brian Van De Kreeke can now add bus driver to their list of experiences. "Working with kids is some of the most important work we can do in our community," Ribbens said. "And one of the important things in education is getting kids where they need to be."
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh's Main Street bridge to close Monday, Tuesday

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews need extra...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

High school students compete in culinary throwdown at FVTC

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- High School students will make their way to Grand Chute for a culinary throwdown. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn all about the big food competition. Students from across northeast Wisconsin will make their way to FVTC for...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the holiday season with A Very Neenah Christmas

NEENAH (WLUK) – The holiday season has made it’s way to northeast Wisconsin. A Very Neenah Christmas kicks-off tomorrow night in Downtown Neenah. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Future Neenah to find out what people can enjoy in the Fox Valley Friday night. A Very Neenah...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
GREEN BAY, WI

