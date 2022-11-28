ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

WTO Reports Trend Reversal as Trade Volume Sinks

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NrTl_0jQ815gP00

Trade growth is likely to slow in the closing months of 2022 and into 2023, according to the latest World Trade Organization ( WTO ) Goods Trade Barometer released Monday, as the global economy continues to be buffeted by strong headwinds.

The current reading of 96.2 is below the baseline value for the index and the previous reading of 100, reflecting cooling demand for traded goods. The Goods Trade Barometer is a composite leading indicator for world trade, providing real-time information on the trajectory of merchandise trade relative to recent trends. Values greater than 100 signal above-trend expansion while values less than 100 indicate below-trend growth.

The WTO said the recent divergence between the Trade Goods Barometer Index and the Merchandise Trade Volume Index, which shows actual trade developments through the second quarter, could be explained by delayed shipments of goods stemming from supply chain disruptions since the pandemic. The Merchandise Trade Volume Index should eventually follow the Barometer Index down once quarterly trade statistics for the second half of 2022 are available, the WTO noted.

The downturn in the goods barometer is consistent with the WTO’s trade forecast of Oct. 5 that predicted merchandise trade volume growth of 3.5 percent in 2022 and 1 percent in 2023 due to several related shocks, including the war in Ukraine , high energy prices and monetary tightening in major economies. Merchandise trade posted a 4.7 percent year‐on‐year increase in the second quarter, after growing 4.8 percent in the first quarter, according to the WTO. For the forecast to be realized, trade growth would have to average around 2.4 percent year-on-year in the second half of this year.

The barometer index was weighed down by negative readings in sub-indices representing export orders, air freight and electronic components. A report on global air cargo for September from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed demand descending to levels on par with pre-pandemic activity. Global demand fell 10.6 percent compared to September 2021, IATA said.

“While air cargo’s activity continues to track near to 2019 levels, volumes remain below 2021’s exceptional performance as the industry faces some headwinds,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. “At the consumer level, with travel restrictions lifting post-pandemic, people are likely to spend more on vacation travel and less on e-commerce. And at the macro-level, increasing recession warnings are likely to have a negative impact on the global flows of goods and services, balanced slightly by a stabilization of oil prices.”

In the Goods Trade Barometer report, the WTO said the readings “suggest cooling business sentiment and weaker global import demand.”

The pace of U.S. apparel imports continued to decline in September, according to the latest data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel ( OTEXA ). Imports of apparel from the world increased 16.89 percent year to date in September to 25.24 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from a 20.58 percent gain in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 and a 24 percent increase in the first half of the year.

The WTO’s container shipping and raw materials indices finished slightly below trend, but have lost momentum. The main exception was the automotive products index, which rose above trend due to stronger vehicle sales in the United States and increased exports from Japan as supply conditions improved and as the yen continued to depreciate against global currencies.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Burberry Shoes and Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said will leverage the brand’s “Britishness” and connection with British design, craft and culture to become a true powerhouse in luxury. The company want sales of higher margin accessories including handbags and shoes to account for more than half of the total in the near term. In a Nutshell: “Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results. Our focus in this next phase is on growth and acceleration,” Akeroyd said on Thursday when the company reported first half results. Akeroyd joined the fashion...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Mass Shooting, $100,000 Nike Theft Hit Ahead of Black Friday

Once upon a time, the biggest fears about Black Friday were bleary-eyed shoppers camped out all night, hellbent on being first through the doors to snag that Tickle Me Elmo or ugly Christmas sweater, and ready to grapple with anyone who would dare beat them to it. Nowadays, however, Black Friday fears are nothing to laugh at. Just days before the busiest shopping day of the year, a gunman believed to be a former employee opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four more at a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart before turning the gun on himself. Police have yet to release the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
msn.com

Traders brace for fresh stock market falls as protests grip China

Traders were bracing for a fresh fall in the Chinese stock market on Sunday night amid fears that protests across the country would deepen its economic turmoil. The looming threat of a government crackdown was expected to dampen demand for Chinese assets such as stocks, commodities and currencies when markets open on Monday morning.
The Associated Press

US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling

Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
Sourcing Journal

New Denim Line NTK Channels 1990s New York

Niki Korman freely admits it: She’s a very selfish designer. But not selfish in a bad way. Rather, this 26-year-old says she creates most of the looks in her fledgling monogram-named women’s denim line NTK because she wants to own and wear the pieces herself. “I focus on trends and understand what’s trendy and in style. However, I never want the brand to be ‘trendy,’” Korman said. “I want these to be pieces you have forever and never get tired of. NTK denim is designed to be staple closet items that you’ll love infinitely.” She launched her label in 2018 after graduating...
NEW YORK STATE
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China

LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew. The Euro STOXX 600...
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy