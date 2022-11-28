Read full article on original website
The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters
Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...
Collider
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
Collider
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer
What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Video: Cast Previews a Busted-Up BAU, Trips to 'Darker' Places and 'Prentiss 2.0'
For the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution, shooting Paramount+’s limited series felt “very much the same, but different,” Joe Mantegna tells TVLine in the cast video above. “It was” — wait for it — “an evolution.” Premiering this Thursday, Nov. 24 with the first two episodes of 10, Criminal Minds: Evolution finds a splintered BAU slowly reconstituting itself as it becomes ever more clear that they are dealing with one of their most ambitious and sinister UnSubs ever (played by Friday Night Lights‘ Zach Gilford). Kirsten Vangsness, who is back as Penelope Garcia, says that returning for Evolution was no less than...
Collider
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Sneak Peek! The Drama Continues To Build as a Trap Is Set on the Next Episode of 'Yellowstone'
Last week's two-episode season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. Viewers ran the gamut of emotions watching the premiere. We were elated to see the show return with a newly elected governor and the continued banter in the bunkhouse, but sad at the outcome of the Dutton legacy continuing with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) new baby. Viewers and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) were shocked to see how much Carter (Finn Little) had grown!
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
purewow.com
Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek
Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
Collider
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.
Collider
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
Collider
'World of Tomorrow': Why Don Hertzfeldt's Trilogy of Sci-Fi Shorts Are Worth Your Time
Don Hertzfeldt isn’t a household name, but he should be. Since the release of his Academy Award-nominated film Rejected in 2000, Hertzfeldt has been steadily carving out his place in the history books of animation, and is now considered among the greatest animators of his generation. His relatively low profile can be attributed to several factors, but perhaps the most significant is also the biggest reason behind his success — that his work consists almost entirely of shorts. Short films have always struggled to stand out from their feature film siblings, and in the age when every week brings 10 new shows begging for your attention before they disappear into the streaming archives forever, it’s easy for something that’s already halfway done by the time you’ve settled comfortably into your chair to get lost amidst the competition, especially ones that fetch the same price as films triple their length. But such tightly controlled experiences can lend themselves beautifully to ideas that would struggle to maintain a longer runtime, and for proof one needs only to glance at Hertzfeldt’s filmography.
Was Willow's Silas In The Original Film?
Morally ambiguous warriors, brave magicians, creatures and barbarians with surprisingly disturbing designs for the otherwise family-friendly adventure vibe, and a grand quest to save the realm. Truly, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) is once again here, older and wiser than he was in his 1988 namesake dark fantasy movie. The very first episode of the Disney+ show "Willow" sets the stage for adventure, as a ragtag party of thieves, trainee knights, royals and suspiciously ordinary-seeming servants sets out to seek Willow's help on their mission to rescue the kidnapped Prince Airk Tanthalos (Dempsey Bryk) from the strange and powerful creatures that took him.
Collider
How 'The Fabelmans' Upends the Optimism Usually Found in Steven Spielberg Films
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Fabelmans. Throughout his illustrious career in filmmaking, which has now reached its sixth decade, Steven Spielberg has been labeled as the ultimate optimist by critics and general filmgoers. In certain cases, his sentimentality has been viewed as detrimental to the quality of his films. He has developed a child-like wonder to the art of filmmaking even through his older years while taking on more "adult" films. His affinity for the happy ending rarely dissipates, no matter how many times he is told to grow up.
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
