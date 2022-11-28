December is looking to be a massive month for Paramount+ with some major titles making their way to subscribers. The biggest movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, will be making its streaming service debut right just in time for Christmas. The Tom Cruise-led sequel helped reignite the box office this past summer and is now looking to be a major Oscar contender as well winning over not just the general audience, but also critics and the film industry as a whole, with even A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Timothée Chalamet proclaiming their love for the film. Harrison Ford will be making his television debut opposite Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone prequel series 1923 which follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they deal with the consequences of the Western Expansion, the Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, will also debut her newest holiday special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! which will be available for your streaming pleasure this December.

15 HOURS AGO