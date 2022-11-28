Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay has spelled the end for a few notable players and coaches. Could Monday's matchup help do the same for Dennis Allen, Tom Brady, or others?
NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady
A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Analyst: Saints management should consider making changes
“You better take a hard look at what you’ve got set up,” Mike Detillier told WWL’s Tommy Tucker. Detillier says Sunday’s game and the Saints’ other failures this season should be enough evidence for team management to consider making changes.
Yardbarker
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Report: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out for 3-4 weeks with injured ankle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news Monday on the status of star right tackle Tristan Wirfs.
FOX Sports
Saints come up empty; Bucs, Falcons have frustrating finishes: NFC South takeaways
TAMPA, Fla. — Asked about not calling any timeouts at the end of regulation to give Tom Brady more time to set up a game-winning field goal against the Browns, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that part of the reason he didn't was that Brady could have thrown an interception.
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
Terrence Hicks named Plant City’s official full-time head coach
PLANT CITY, Fla.- It didn’t take too long after the season for the Plant City Raiders to decide what direction they would be taking their football program in. The Plant City Raiders official Twitter handle announced Monday afternoon that they have removed the interim tag and named Terrence ...
3 thoughts on the USF football coach search, coaching carousel
TAMPA — As college football’s coaching carousel spins, USF fans still are waiting to learn the identity of their next football coach. That’s not a bad thing. Though there has been speculation on social media and message boards about a potential Monday announcement, that’s putting the cart before the bull. Identifying and signing the coach comes first, and that’s a challenge in this fluid, competitive market.
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Bol Bol Drawing Comparisons To Victor Wembanyama
The NBA is patiently awaiting the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama next season. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. At 7-4, he possesses all the skills of a shooting and point guard. While teams wait, another player is showcasing those same skills. Orlando ...
