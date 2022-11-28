ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

SEC Championship Notebook: Daniels reinjures ankle

ATLANTA — LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who early in the Saturday’s SEC Championship game didn’t seem to be favoring the ankle he’d been nursing this week at all, did reinjure it late in the first half. He initially missed only one play but was limping noticeably...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Unexpected guest, LSU crashes SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA — LSU wasn’t supposed to be here, not anywhere near Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Southeastern Conference Championship game. Yet the Tigers still say they have something to prove. Georgia, on the other hand, was penciled in all along as the defending national champion and ranked No. 1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Nothing special in the end

ATLANTA — It probably would not have mattered. And, in the end, LSU was able to make the SEC Championship game somewhat entertaining, if not particularly suspenseful, in a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Now, if you’d told me LSU was going to score 30 points against that...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy