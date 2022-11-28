Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
SEC Championship Notebook: Daniels reinjures ankle
ATLANTA — LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who early in the Saturday’s SEC Championship game didn’t seem to be favoring the ankle he’d been nursing this week at all, did reinjure it late in the first half. He initially missed only one play but was limping noticeably...
Lake Charles American Press
Unexpected guest, LSU crashes SEC Championship Game
ATLANTA — LSU wasn’t supposed to be here, not anywhere near Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Southeastern Conference Championship game. Yet the Tigers still say they have something to prove. Georgia, on the other hand, was penciled in all along as the defending national champion and ranked No. 1...
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Nothing special in the end
ATLANTA — It probably would not have mattered. And, in the end, LSU was able to make the SEC Championship game somewhat entertaining, if not particularly suspenseful, in a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Now, if you’d told me LSU was going to score 30 points against that...
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
Comments / 0