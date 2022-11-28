Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
How to recycle old and broken Christmas lights in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights. Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights: Clive Public Library East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library Central […]
Central Iowa Shelter and Services hosts Give a Ham breakfast with donated food
DES MOINES, Iowa — For Giving Tuesday, Central Iowa Shelter and Services partnered with Fareway and the Iowa Pork Producers Association for a Give a Ham breakfast where they fed over 350 people. At the event, elected officials and community leaders came to volunteer and serve food to those in the shelter. Melissa O’Neil, Central […]
KCCI.com
1717 Brewing Co. is permanently closing its Des Moines taproom
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines brewery is closing this weekend. The owners of 1717 Brewing Company just announced they will close the taproom permanently Sunday night. The owners said they loved meeting and serving people in East Village on East Court Avenue. They said there are several...
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying business jobs in Des Moines
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
beeherald.com
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Thursday edition of the Jefferson Herald is the final newspaper published by the Wilson and Burns families, the three-generation local owners of the publication the past 10 years. The Sheldon-based Wagner family, well regarded for its award-winning flagship newspaper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW, a growing portfolio of other publications,...
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
kiwaradio.com
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase
Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Comments / 0