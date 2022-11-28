Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
foxla.com
Amazon holiday shopping deals
Looking for some deals on holiday gifts this Cyber Monday? We're live in Oxnard at Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard with what's hot and on sale for gift-giving this year.
theregistrysocal.com
Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura
A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pepe's Reopened Today!
I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
Eyeglass Factory gives parents half off during December to go with free kids glasses
The Eyeglass Factory has a free offer for kids, and in December half off for their parents. It's a gift of vision for the holidays. The post Eyeglass Factory gives parents half off during December to go with free kids glasses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
theregistrysocal.com
Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village
While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
foxla.com
Scammers targeting California Middle Class Tax Refund payments: AG
LOS ANGELES - Californians are being warned of scammers targeting Middle Class Tax Refund payments. In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of the "bad actors hoping to take advantage" of those still awaiting the one-time inflation relief payments. "Do not be fooled. Know what...
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel
LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
foxla.com
Man who scaled DTLA skyscraper explains why he did it
LOS ANGELES - He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has been seen free climbing numerous high rises across the US. On Tuesday, he climbed the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in order to raise money and bring awareness about a cause close to his heart. The 22-year-old climbed...
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
oxnardpd.org
2022 Oxnard Police Department Pink Patch Campaign
CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. For the fifth consecutive year, the Oxnard Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies across the country in October's “Pink Patch” campaign to raise funds and spread awareness for the battle against breast cancer. This year, Oxnard P.D. partnered with the Oxnard Police Community Foundation, Starbucks, Stacy Miller Public Affairs, Inc., and other local sponsors to raise funds through community “pop-up” fundraisers hosted at the Oxnard Police Station, Oxnard Starbucks locations, and the Channel Islands Harbor Farmer’s Market. These efforts raised a total of $8,000.00 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors across Ventura County.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
foxla.com
Pasadena man who bought Maserati with COVID relief money pleads guilty to fraud
LOS ANGELES - A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
foxla.com
Metallica coming to Los Angeles in Summer 2023 for worldwide tour
LOS ANGELES - By Summer 2023, it’ll be time to "Ride the Lightning" and rock out with heavy metal royalty in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium. On Cyber Monday, Metallica announced a new song, album and worldwide tour. Metallica's latest album "72 Seasons" drops on April 14, 2023, and the...
