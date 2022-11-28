ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

foxla.com

Amazon holiday shopping deals

Looking for some deals on holiday gifts this Cyber Monday? We're live in Oxnard at Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard with what's hot and on sale for gift-giving this year.
OXNARD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura

A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pepe's Reopened Today!

I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village

While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
foxla.com

Scammers targeting California Middle Class Tax Refund payments: AG

LOS ANGELES - Californians are being warned of scammers targeting Middle Class Tax Refund payments. In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of the "bad actors hoping to take advantage" of those still awaiting the one-time inflation relief payments. "Do not be fooled. Know what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man who scaled DTLA skyscraper explains why he did it

LOS ANGELES - He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has been seen free climbing numerous high rises across the US. On Tuesday, he climbed the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in order to raise money and bring awareness about a cause close to his heart. The 22-year-old climbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
oxnardpd.org

2022 Oxnard Police Department Pink Patch Campaign

CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. For the fifth consecutive year, the Oxnard Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies across the country in October's “Pink Patch” campaign to raise funds and spread awareness for the battle against breast cancer. This year, Oxnard P.D. partnered with the Oxnard Police Community Foundation, Starbucks, Stacy Miller Public Affairs, Inc., and other local sponsors to raise funds through community “pop-up” fundraisers hosted at the Oxnard Police Station, Oxnard Starbucks locations, and the Channel Islands Harbor Farmer’s Market. These efforts raised a total of $8,000.00 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors across Ventura County.
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Metallica coming to Los Angeles in Summer 2023 for worldwide tour

LOS ANGELES - By Summer 2023, it’ll be time to "Ride the Lightning" and rock out with heavy metal royalty in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium. On Cyber Monday, Metallica announced a new song, album and worldwide tour. Metallica's latest album "72 Seasons" drops on April 14, 2023, and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

