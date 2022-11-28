Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Two injured in valley roll over wreck on the Stiner Highway
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Near Mama’s Kitchen is where a vehicle landed on its top just after 5pm Wednesday on the Stiner Highway (SR 63) east of La Follette. Reports coming in to WLAF are that two people were initially unable to get out of the car and were helped out by First Responders. Two units from the Campbell County EMS responded to treat the two patients. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service also responded. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/30/2022-6PM)
1450wlaf.com
Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
WBIR
KCSO: Two people dead in west Knox Co. crash
Deputies said they responded just before 10 a.m. to Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane. They found an over-turned Dodge pickup truck down an embankment in a creek.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Will mother nature cooperate with parade plans?
Christmas parades throughout East Tennessee are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday, including the 74th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which will step off in Oneida at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Will mother nature cooperate? It’s all about timing. A storm system will bring light to...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crashes In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened near the intersection of Market Place Boulevard and North Peters Road at around 2 p.m.
1450wlaf.com
Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
Man arrested after I-40 pursuit, hitting fence in Knox County
A Knoxville man was arrested after driving about 117 mph during a pursuit and then hitting a fence.
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
Man found safe in Virginia after Silver Alert issued in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): The TBI said Thomas Owen Houston was found safe in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday after a Silver Alert was issued for him overnight. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas...
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Knox Co. grand jury indicts NJ company of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company located around 700 miles away from Knoxville, in New Jersey, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury. Alpha Shredding Group is accused of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters. Prosecutors said the company illegally received more than $200,000 and a...
Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson County camper fire
Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that led to the death of a dog.
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County fire
Four people, including an infant, were injured when their camper caught fire Saturday in Tallassee, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Two found dead in truck after crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents
Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
