ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Two injured in valley roll over wreck on the Stiner Highway

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Near Mama’s Kitchen is where a vehicle landed on its top just after 5pm Wednesday on the Stiner Highway (SR 63) east of La Follette. Reports coming in to WLAF are that two people were initially unable to get out of the car and were helped out by First Responders. Two units from the Campbell County EMS responded to treat the two patients. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service also responded. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/30/2022-6PM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Will mother nature cooperate with parade plans?

Christmas parades throughout East Tennessee are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday, including the 74th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which will step off in Oneida at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Will mother nature cooperate? It’s all about timing. A storm system will bring light to...
ONEIDA, TN
1450wlaf.com

Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
JELLICO, TN
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents

Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
LAFAYETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy