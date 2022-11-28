ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ASU Football: Reports indicate Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to take over as offensive coordinator

Less than a week after being named the 24th head coach of Sun Devil football, new head honcho Kenny Dillingham is moving fast to, as he puts it, activate the valley. With the task of rebuilding the coaching staff as his first priority, Dillingham is pursuing his first big fish in the rough waters of college football. And he’s looking like he’ll reel in a shark in Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to serve as the Sun Devils’ new offensive coordinator, per Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source.
ASU Women’s Basketball: Devils win back-and-forth thriller against GCU

In front of an electric crowd, the Arizona State women’s basketball (6-1) erupted in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit against Grand Canyon (5-1) at GCU Arena on Wednesday. In the final frame, the Sun Devils outscored the Lopes 35-18, a school record for points in a...
TEMPE, AZ

