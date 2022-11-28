Less than a week after being named the 24th head coach of Sun Devil football, new head honcho Kenny Dillingham is moving fast to, as he puts it, activate the valley. With the task of rebuilding the coaching staff as his first priority, Dillingham is pursuing his first big fish in the rough waters of college football. And he’s looking like he’ll reel in a shark in Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to serve as the Sun Devils’ new offensive coordinator, per Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source.

22 HOURS AGO