houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Reports indicate Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to take over as offensive coordinator
Less than a week after being named the 24th head coach of Sun Devil football, new head honcho Kenny Dillingham is moving fast to, as he puts it, activate the valley. With the task of rebuilding the coaching staff as his first priority, Dillingham is pursuing his first big fish in the rough waters of college football. And he’s looking like he’ll reel in a shark in Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to serve as the Sun Devils’ new offensive coordinator, per Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Basketball: Sun Devils complete comeback against Colorado off Desmond Cambridge Jr. game-winner
ASU (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) beat Colorado (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) 60-59 in epic fashion with a late second-half comeback on the back of a Desmond Cambridge Jr. three pointer to steal one away in Boulder. ASU and Colorado were in a stalemate for the final two minutes of play at 59-57....
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Faces of ASU special teams discuss chemistry, pressure in clutch, the perfect long-snap
TEMPE - If there is one thing long-snapper John Ferlmann wants everyone to know, it is that the Sun Devil specialists are not lazy, even if it may look that way on the sidelines. “I mean people look at us and they go ‘oh they’re not doing anything in practice,’”...
houseofsparky.com
ASU Women’s Basketball: Devils win back-and-forth thriller against GCU
In front of an electric crowd, the Arizona State women’s basketball (6-1) erupted in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit against Grand Canyon (5-1) at GCU Arena on Wednesday. In the final frame, the Sun Devils outscored the Lopes 35-18, a school record for points in a...
