ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Sunny today ahead of a freeze tonight
RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through South Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva, and Abbeville.
wtvy.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Weather Alert Through 6 AM; Tornado Watch In Effect
A new tornado watch is in place for most of West and Central Alabama until 6 am Wednesday.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
alabamanews.net
Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through Early Wednesday Morning!
Strong to severe storms will be possible through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds gust up to 60-70 mph. We can’t rule out a few spin up tornadoes as well. Common with any of the storms will be the...
alabamanews.net
Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tuesday Into Wednesday!
We’re in the midst of the fall severe storm season and it’s looking like tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday will be rather active with storms! The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60mph, and quarter size hail. A few storms enter west Alabama around 4pm Tuesday and advance eastward. These storms could be strong maybe severe with large hail. More storms will move into the area through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe and possibly tornadic in nature. The threat will continue through the overnight hours. Everyone will need to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way of receiving warnings. The storm threat will shift south and eastward Wednesday. Areas of southeast Alabama will still have a severe storm threat through late morning Wednesday.
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
BMX issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Marengo [AL] till 1:45 AM CST. BMX continues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: <.75 IN] for Walker [AL] till 1:00 AM CST. BMX issues Flood Advisory for Fayette, Lamar, Marion [AL] till Nov 30, 3:15 AM CST. BMX issues...
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
ABC 33/40 News
Central Alabama storm shelter locations
A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
wtvy.com
alabamanews.net
