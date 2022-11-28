We’re in the midst of the fall severe storm season and it’s looking like tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday will be rather active with storms! The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60mph, and quarter size hail. A few storms enter west Alabama around 4pm Tuesday and advance eastward. These storms could be strong maybe severe with large hail. More storms will move into the area through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe and possibly tornadic in nature. The threat will continue through the overnight hours. Everyone will need to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way of receiving warnings. The storm threat will shift south and eastward Wednesday. Areas of southeast Alabama will still have a severe storm threat through late morning Wednesday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO