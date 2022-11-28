Jesuit cross country runner Jack DesRoches is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)

By Buck Ringgold

Jack DesRoches got to claim some championship hardware for himself and for his cross country squad.

DesRoches, a senior at Jesuit, was the individual boys state champion at the Division I state cross country meet held Nov. 14 in Natchitoches, finishing with a time of 14:46.0.

He also helped Jesuit claim the Division I boys team title, as the Blue Jays had runners in each of the top five spots along with seven of the top nine finishers.

For his efforts, DesRoches was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Nov. 14-20.