Hampton, VA

Virginia Business

Pharrell brings Mighty Dream to Norfolk

In November, Grammy-winning music superstar Pharrell Williams hosted the three-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk and broke some news about his Something in the Water music festival and the status of his team’s proposal to redevelop Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall site. Mighty Dream, a sequel to his 2021...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

North Carolina Furniture & Mattress Hosting Christmas Open House

NEWPORT NEWS-North Carolina Furniture & Mattress in Denbigh is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 6pm. The event will include photo opportunities with Santa from 2pm to 5pm as well as refreshments. A portion of sales proceeds during the event will be donated to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Norfolk

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Chesapeake loses a champion, Nick DiPasquale

Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Sportscenter anchor, alum speaking ODU graduation

Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Two residents displaced following house fire...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
NORFOLK, VA

