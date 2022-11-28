Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
Virginia Business
Pharrell brings Mighty Dream to Norfolk
In November, Grammy-winning music superstar Pharrell Williams hosted the three-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk and broke some news about his Something in the Water music festival and the status of his team’s proposal to redevelop Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall site. Mighty Dream, a sequel to his 2021...
Nansemond Indian Nation Ancestral Territory Returned in Suffolk, Va.
After 350 years of efforts, Virginia’s Nansemond Indian Nation has reacquired 508 acres of ancestral land now known by the name of Cross Swamp. This prime forested wetland lies along the east side of the Tribe’s natal river at the northwest corner of the Great Dismal Swamp, abutting the Nansemond National Wildlife Refuge.
peninsulachronicle.com
Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia Beach
Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
peninsulachronicle.com
North Carolina Furniture & Mattress Hosting Christmas Open House
NEWPORT NEWS-North Carolina Furniture & Mattress in Denbigh is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 6pm. The event will include photo opportunities with Santa from 2pm to 5pm as well as refreshments. A portion of sales proceeds during the event will be donated to...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Norfolk
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
Operation Sgt. Santa is back at the Fort Eustis Railroad
Head to Joint Base Langley Eustis in Newport News to enjoy 1-hour holiday train rides around the Fort Eustis railroad.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
Bay Journal
Chesapeake loses a champion, Nick DiPasquale
Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
Unexploded ordnance discovered on barge at Lyon Shipyard in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt after a suspected explosive device was found inside a barge at a shipyard in Norfolk on Tuesday morning. The Norfolk Fire Department said they were called to Lyon Shipyard just after 8 a.m. The barge and the area around it were evacuated as a safety precaution.
WAVY News 10
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity
JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
WAVY News 10
Sportscenter anchor, alum speaking ODU graduation
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Two residents displaced following house fire...
peninsulachronicle.com
Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
Tracking the numbers: Hampton Roads Sanitation District sees rise in COVID-19, flu cases in wastewater
NORFOLK, Va. — For two years, scientists at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have had their eyes on COVID-19. “It’s a pooled community sample," Environmental Scientist Raul Gonzalez said. "So with just a few samples, we can test the entire region.”. Now, they’re tracking another virus through...
WAVY News 10
I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
