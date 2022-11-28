Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
WISH-TV
Catalent Pharma Solutions to lay off 400 Bloomington employees
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A spokesperson for Catalent Pharma Solutions confirmed that the company is cutting off 400 full-time and temporary positions at their Bloomington facility. According to the company’s website, the company enables pharma, biotechnology, and consumer health partners for product development and life-cycle supply for patients worldwide....
WISH-TV
Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
WISH-TV
Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men
Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more. April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes...
WISH-TV
Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale. The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”
WISH-TV
Purdue, Michigan fans descend on Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship football
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana Sports Corp, 70,000 fans are expected in the Indianapolis metro area ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship football game between Purdue and No. 2 Michigan. Lisa Harrison, who traveled to Indianapolis from Michigan with her husband and daughter, said while amid...
WISH-TV
Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
WISH-TV
Ministry group hosts fundraiser to support families in need during holiday season
Everyone can use a little help, especially during the holiday season. The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries has been doing its part for nearly 30 years. They help families with food, even coats, toys and other necessities. It is the epitome of a holiday helping hand. The fundraiser is Saturday, December...
WISH-TV
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show. Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the...
WISH-TV
Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
WISH-TV
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WISH-TV
Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
WISH-TV
Tour Mid-Century Modern Homes at Carmel Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour
Tickets are on sale now for CCHS’s largest fundraiser!. Join them on December 2 and 3 for a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull! Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
Comments / 0