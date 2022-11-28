ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Catalent Pharma Solutions to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A spokesperson for Catalent Pharma Solutions confirmed that the company is cutting off 400 full-time and temporary positions at their Bloomington facility. According to the company’s website, the company enables pharma, biotechnology, and consumer health partners for product development and life-cycle supply for patients worldwide....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men

Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more. April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes...
WISH-TV

Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale. The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show. Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Unsettled pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN

