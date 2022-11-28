Man who carjacked woman, drove through gates at Cleveland Hopkins Airport taken into federal custody, police say

Read full article on original website
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
Man wearing police badge gets in dispute with gas station clerk, flees after ripping hose off pump, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man claiming to be a police officer at a West Side gas station was arrested Thursday after ripping a gas hose from its tank and driving off with it, police say. Arjuna Green, 47, was charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability....
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
Youngstown slaying suspect flees, leading police in chase through Parma
PARMA, Ohio – Parma police urged some residents to stay in their homes Wednesday night after a murder suspect from the Youngstown area led officers on a chase before he died by suicide. Mahoning County sheriff’s officials said Jonathan Crago, 38, killed two women at a home in the...
Man shoots himself while cleaning his gun: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police were dispatched to the Cleveland Clinic in Avon for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. The man, who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, was transferred to Fairview Hospital. Domestic violence: Halle Court. An 18-year-old who was drunk and causing a disturbance Nov. 21...
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
Woman argues with boyfriend but denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road toward East Cleveland. An officer spotted...
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
Man charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol is University Hospitals police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man charged this week in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a University Hospitals police officer. Saul Llamas, 29, worked as an officer for the department since October 2018, according to a hospital spokesman. Federal prosecutors charged Llamas with four...
Girl, 12, threatens older siblings with knife: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 5:50 p.m. Nov. 30, police were dispatched to the 13000 block of Fairhill Road, where they learned that a Shaker Heights girl, 12, had used a knife to threaten her 17-year-old brother and 20-year-old pregnant sister. Officers arrested the girl for domestic violence. No injuries were reported. Criminal damaging:...
Man dies in four-way crash after being trapped beneath vehicle on Interstate 90
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a four-way crash Friday on Interstate 90, according to police. The incident happened about 3:05 a.m. when a 26-year-old man, driving a Dodge Challenger, headed east on the highway as he approached West 41st Street. He veered off the left side of the roadway and hit the median.
