Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, and Member of the Industry may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of tickets for the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
‘Walls Can Talk,’ Carlos Saura’s Latest Film, Brought Onto the Market as the Director Turns 91, Highlighted by Ventana Sur
Following a successful festival circuit run after its world premiere at San Sebastian, Madrid-based Latido Films is bringing Carlos Saura’s (“Carmen”) inquisitive documentary “Walls Can Talk” (“Las Paredes Hablan”) to Buenos Aires. Screening as a highlight of Ventana’s Sur’s Spanish Screenings On Tour strand, which seeks to capture the country’s extraordinary output in 2022, the project ponders art in its most primitive, emotive form. Doing so, Saura, now a vigorous near 91, implicitly asks why he has dedicated his now long career, which reaches back to the 1950s, to art, photography, cinema and theater. With a curious eye and a sympathetic spirit,...
SFGate
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Producer Judy Counihan Joins Pulse Films as Scripted Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)
“Gangs of London” banner Pulse Films has hired “Fate: The Winx Saga” producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures, has worked across Europe and the U.S. in both film and television for the last 25 years. She officially joins the company in the new year.
‘The Bad Guys’ director Pierre Perifel on achieving the look of a classic heist film [Exclusive Video Interview]
In order to achieve the stylized look for his film, “The Bad Guys,” Pierre Perifel knew that he first needed to capture the layout of Los Angeles. “All those lens flare and the white skies, the dusty city and the layering of the city and stuff like that. We wanted to incorporate this but also using all the tropes of the heist films,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He adds that a lot of this comes through with the cinematography that’s seen in the film. “We used a...
‘Irma Vep’: Crafting a Cinematic Hall of Mirrors
When Louis Feuillade’s “Les Vampires” premiered in 1915, escalating the war of attrition between French film companies Pathe and Gaumont — in the middle of the actual armed conflict of World War I — it wasn’t a given that narrative feature films would become the dominant format for cinematic storytelling. In the 1910s, serials were in. It was equally likely, and more economical, for filmmakers to string together hours of storytelling via 12-minute reels that would stand as individual episodes and end on a cliffhanger, prompting the audience to return to the theater next week to see how it all...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Character Posters Showcase HBO's Human-Centered Apocalypse Drama
The release of HBO Max's adaptation of the beloved PlayStation video game The Last of Us is quickly approaching as it is set to premiere in January next year. To build anticipation, HBO Max has released 11 brand-new character posters, putting the cast of the upcoming post-apocalyptic on full display.
Author Paul G Tremblay subtly shades M Night Shyamalan over new poster for Knock at the Cabin film adaptation
The author of The Cabin at the End of the World appears to have subtly shaded M Night Shyamalan over the director’s adaptation of his book.Knock at the Cabin is a forthcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 novel by celebrated horror author Paul G Tremblay.The star-studded cast includes Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.A new poster was recently released for the film, depicting the four cast members in character.Not everyone was entirely happy with the promotional material, however, with Tremblay sharing a post on Twitter that alludes to the conspicuous absence of his name from the credits....
2023 Oscars: Best Documentary Feature Predictions
Predicting the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar becomes a lot easier on December 21 when the academy announces the 15 films that make the shortlist. Those semi-finalists are culled from the more than 100 titles that qualified this year for consideration. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Documentary Feature predictions.) To winnow those down to a manageable number, the academy adds newly eligible documentary feature to a virtual screening room available to all 500-plus members of the documentary branch. While all members are encouraged to watch as many of these as they can, one-fifth of the...
Signature Entertainment Takes U.K., Ireland Rights to Festival Favorite Supernatural Horror ‘The Harbinger’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Signature Entertainment has acquired U.K. and Ireland rights to supernatural horror “The Harbinger” from MPI Media Group. The film is produced by Jay Dunn (“The Witch in the Window”), Richard W. King (“We Go On”) and Andy Mitton (“YellowBrickRoad”), with Mitton also directing and writing. It stars Gabby Beans (“House of Cards”), Emily Davis (“The Plagiarists”) and Raymond Anthony Thomas (“Shutter Island”). The New York-set film sees Monique (Beans) reluctantly break quarantine during the pandemic to care for her friend Mavis (Davis) who’s plagued by horrific nightmares. Monique soon learns that the dreams are contagious, and originate from a demonic, reality-warping...
‘Wall-E’ Director Andrew Stanton Explains How Pixar’s Sci-Fi Darling Joined the Criterion Collection
“WALL•E,” the tale of a little trash-collecting robot that voyages to the cosmos and winds up restarting humanity, is many things. It’s Pixar’s ninth animated feature, released at a time when the studio was on an unprecedented creative hot streak (it was sandwiched snugly in-between “Ratatouille” and “Up”). It’s also one of the most idiosyncratic movies in the studio’s history, featuring live-action components (some aided by visual effects house Industrial Light & Magic), cinematography inspired and advised by Roger Deakins and a largely wordless first act that calls back to the earliest days of cinema.
tbivision.com
Pulse Films hires Archery Pictures & Objective alum as scripted creative director
Vice Media Group’s Pulse Films has brought on board producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan has worked across Europe and the US in both film and television for the last 25 years, most recently holding the creative director role at Archery Pictures (Riviera). She was also executive producer on Netflix show, Fate: The Winx Saga.
‘Bardo’s Alejandro González Iñárritu Set For Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award
Alejandro González Iñárritu (Bardo) is set to receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker of the Year honor at the 59th CAS Awards, taking placing at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel on March 4. This will be the 18th year that CAS bestows its Filmmaker Award. Past recipients include Gil Cates, George Clooney, Bill Condon, Jonathan Demme, Jon Favreau, Taylor Hackford, Richard Linklater, James Mangold, Rob Marshall, Paul Mazursky, Jay Roach, Sir Ridley Scott, Henry Selick, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Joe Wright and Edward Zwick. The Cinema Audio Society will also this year honor five-time Oscar nominee Peter J. Devlin, CAS (Black Panther: Wakanda...
Gotham Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Feature – Full Winners List
Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Feature at the 32st annual Gotham Awards, which were handed out tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. See the winners in all 12 categories, including gender-neutral performer awards, below. Michelle Yeoh stars in the A24 pic as a high-strung laundromat owner getting audited by the IRS who discovers that thousands of versions of her exist across a vast multiverse. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed the film, whose ensemble also features Ke Huy Quan — who took the Gotham for Outstanding Supporting Performance for his role — Stephanie Hsu, James Hong and Jamie Lee...
Stacy Perskie Kaniss (‘Bardo’ producer): ‘The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s an honor to represent Mexico, particularly in a year with very powerful films,” says producer Stacy Perskie Kaniss, whose Netflix movie “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” directed by Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, has been selected as the country’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity. There’s a line in the film that says, ‘Mexico is a state of mind.’ I was born and raised in Mexico. It really does feel that way.” We talked with Perskie Kaniss as part of...
‘Willow’ Film Writer Says TV Reboot’s Process Had “More of a Corporate Feeling” Than Movie
The screenwriter of the original Willow film is reflecting on the process of making the movie, along with opening up about ways in which working in the writers room of the new Disney+ television reboot didn’t feel as freeing. Willow, the tale of a humble farmer enlisted to go on a quest to save the world, hit theaters in 1988 — but the idea for the fantasy film had been on George Lucas’ mind even before the 1977 release of Star Wars. Lucas, an executive producer on Willow and credited with writing the story, brought the project to filmmaker Ron Howard,...
‘Breathing Happy’: Cinedigm Takes North American Rights To Addiction Drama Starring Katelyn Nacon And Sarah Bolger
EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the addiction drama Breathing Happy. The film will stream exclusively on the Company’s platform Fandor from December 13. Written, directed, and starring Shane Brady, Breathing Happy is billed as a wildly surreal yet emotionally grounded update on It’s a Wonderful Life, and centers around recovering addict Dylan (Brady) as he prepares to celebrate one year of sobriety alone on Christmas Day. The synopsis reads: Before the clock can strike midnight, his past demons tempt him to fail in the form of a talking golden door, his ex-drug dealer, and magic tricks. Will Dylan...
