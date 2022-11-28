ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

HometownLife.com

PSA to BCAM's Ms. Basketball voters: Mayla Ham is at Wayne Memorial

Wayne Memorial girls basketball coach Jarvis Mitchell is tired of the politics. Especially after last season's slight at the Breslin Center. The Zebras have gone to two-straight Division 1 state semifinals. In the history of the Kensington Lakes Activities Association, only 10 teams in the league have even made it that far in the playoffs.
WAYNE, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense

JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State falls flat in 18-point loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s November schedule went out with a whimper. The No. 20 Spartans gave up a shooting barrage to Notre Dame early and fell behind by as many as 23 points in the first half as it fell on the road in a 70-52 loss on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman lead Michigan State’s All-Big Ten selections on offense

Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

EMU’s Jose Ramirez makes history with MAC Defensive MVP award

Jose Ramirez made history Wednesday when he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. The standout Eastern Michigan defensive end became the first player in the program’s history to earn MVP honors after a stellar senior season. Ramirez has set the EMU single-season record for sacks with 12...
YPSILANTI, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten announces further penalties for Michigan State in regard to Michigan Tunnel incident

Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI

