Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbnowqct.com
Fisher Brought In
Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist the Auburn Police Department with the shooting investigation. Through the course of the investigation officers identified the alleged shooting suspect as Joseph Fisher, 39 from Fort Wayne. Through the investigative process it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfirend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times, however the victim was not injured. He was transported to the DeKalb County jail where he will be held.
Court docs: Teen confesses to Rockhill shooting
An 18-year-old man who, according to his friends and family, planned on going into the U.S. Marines has been charged with murder.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
Police: Shooting prompted by man angry over another man being with ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he shot at another man multiple times in Auburn Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m., Auburn police officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone had shot at a vehicle according to a news release from Indiana State […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the recent shooting in downtown Fort Wayne show the suspect shot his stepfather after he claims he was assaulting his mother. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has released a probable cause affidavit for Kyree Lamar Warren, who was arrested on Nov....
wfft.com
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners provide jail construction timeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners provided a detailed timeline for construction on the new jail. Commissioner Rich Beck confirmed at the December 2 meeting that the main portion of the jail will be constructed first, but he said they are still prioritizing mental health.
WANE-TV
Drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne nets arrests of accused drug dealer, 2 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are facing multiple felony charges after their arrests following a drug raid in Fort Wayne Tuesday. According to court documents, authorities executed a search warrant at a house located in the 1000 block of Degroff Street. After removing all occupants from the...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
WANE-TV
Court docs: Attempted theft leads to battery, multiple felonies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents. On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security...
fortwaynesnbc.com
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
Daily Standard
Celina man sentenced in meth death of toddler
CELINA - A 30-year-old Celina man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for the methamphetamine intoxication death of a Montezuma toddler. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham handed down the consecutive sentences totalling 70 months to Brandon Edwards on Wednesday morning. Edwards will serve 30 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; 30 months for endangering children, a third-degree felony; and 10 months for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, in the 2020 death of 2-year-old Ezra Siegrist.
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
Comments / 1