Read full article on original website
Related
Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax. No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according...
Bulloch Schools Safe – No threat after hoax active shooter call in Savannah
Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead has confirmed that all Statesboro and Bulloch County schools are SAFE. Multiple law enforcement agencies from the region responded to reports of an active shooter in schools in Savannah and Brunswick this morning. This has been confirmed as a hoax by the FBI. As a...
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
wrbl.com
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call unfounded
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Leilani Simon has been in protective custody since she was arrested last week. Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her son, Quinton Simon. Sheriff Wilcher explained that protective custody means she’s in a cell by herself, separated from other...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
WJCL
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Hear from SCCPSS Police Chief about Wednesday's hoax. Update 11:40 a.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding Wednesday's hoaxes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after several schools in Savannah and across Georgia were placed on lockdown following active shooter reports Wednesday. According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials, the threat made against Savannah High School school is a hoax. Other false reports were made...
wtoc.com
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to the report of a threat at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. According to the Glynn County School System, the school has been cleared by law enforcement and all schools have been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution. The school system believes the report was a prank call.
wtoc.com
‘Please give yourself grace:’ Mental health expert discusses impacts of active shooter hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents and loved ones ran to their children Wednesday morning hoping they were not in danger. “He had texted me earlier this morning, he said, ‘mom, we’re all barricaded in our room, we’re having a lockdown. They’re saying there’s an active shooter,’” said mother Amber Schmeidler.
WJCL
'I got real scared': Parents, students react to school shooter hoax at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a chaotic scene outside Savannah High on Wednesday morning after a call came instating an active shooter had entered the school. "They were very specific about location and that students were injured," said SCCPSS Campus Police Chief Terry Enoch. The call turned out to...
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
wtoc.com
Holiday Helper Tree goes virtual at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition on Georgia Southern University’s campuses has gone hi-tech to better serve those less fortunate. With Georgia Southern’s 2022 Holiday Helpers Tree winding down, organizers say it’s never been easier to give a gift to those in need. These days, you...
What Happened to Quinton Simon? Mother Charged as Remains Are Found
The weekslong search for the missing 20-month-old came to an end Monday, as remains found in a Savannah landfill were identified as those of Quinton Simon.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WSAV-TV
Savannah High School shooting hoax
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s...
wtoc.com
‘I’m going to miss you:’ End of watch ceremony held for K9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one their narcotics dogs. K9 Mac was given the final call earlier Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma last week. Law enforcement agencies from across the area came together to honor K9...
Motion challenging expert testimony filed in Murdaugh Case
The saga continues in the murder case against once powerful, LowCountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, his defense team filed a motion, to shine light on why an expert witness changed his opinion, on the blood patterns on a shirt worn by Murdaugh.
Comments / 0