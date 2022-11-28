ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wrbl.com

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call unfounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses

Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after several schools in Savannah and across Georgia were placed on lockdown following active shooter reports Wednesday. According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials, the threat made against Savannah High School school is a hoax. Other false reports were made...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to the report of a threat at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. According to the Glynn County School System, the school has been cleared by law enforcement and all schools have been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution. The school system believes the report was a prank call.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WRDW-TV

WSAV-TV

Savannah High School shooting hoax

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
106.3 WORD

