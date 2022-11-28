ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cereal Bar Saturday Morning Vibes Opening in Avondale

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoJh9_0jQ7y8lR00
Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar

Get ready to feel like a kid again: Cincinnati's first cereal bar, Saturday Morning Vibes, is opening its doors in Avondale.

The new Black-owned and woman-owned eatery, created by Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill, features cereals from around the world, as well as classic favorites you ate in front of Saturday morning cartoons in the '90s. The menu also lists avocado toast, waffles, muffins, bagels, fresh fruit and local coffee.


Nelson and Hill say they both love food, community and helping others and they want Saturday Morning Vibes to embody those values.

"[Nelson and Hill] decided that Cincinnati needed a fun place with a unique style and inviting atmosphere with a bit of nostalgia, that reminds people of their carefree childhood," reads a press release.

Nelson grew up in Price Hill to a single mother, who worked multiple jobs to provide for her four children.

"I told my mom I’m going to try and repay her for all her selfless acts, that’s why I wanted to own my own business," Nelson said in the release. "My dreams are to be successful and be an example to my son. I want a successful business to pass down for generations.”

Hill grew up in Avondale, Evanston and Madisonville. He says he wants to bring a unique, nostalgic, fun and family-oriented place to Cincinnati.


"When I go back to our childhood, I go back to a place of limitless imagination and creativity. So when we bring those elements to our Restaurant concept, skies the limit on what we can do to change the dynamic of our city," Hill said in the release.

Hill adds that he lost his youngest brother to gun violence, and he wants to use Saturday Morning Vibes as a way to honor him.

Neighborhood United has been working with Hill and Nelson for over a year to launch Saturday Morning Vibes. Their grand opening will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday Morning Vibes, 3539 Reading Road, Suite 101, Avondale. More information: smvcerealbar.com .


Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown. It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm. Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton history: How ‘Baby Boy Strayhorn’ became a jazz legend from Dayton

Billy Strayhorn best known for his prolific partnership with Duke Ellington. Editor’s Note: Billy Strayhorn, who was a composer and musician with Duke Ellington and wrote some of the best-known jazz songs of the age, was born on Nov. 29, 1915 in Dayton. In recognition of that birthday, we are republishing a column from 2001 on Strayhorn submitted by community member Steve Drewry on the jazz great.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week

FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a car into a building on Springfield Pike in Springdale

CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a building on Springfield Pike in Springdale. Unknown injuries, emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor invited to India to meet Dalai Lama

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has been invited to India along with other mayors across the United States to meet with the Dalai Lama. "During his visit, the mayor plans on inviting His Holiness to Cincinnati as part of our ongoing efforts to put our City on the map as a flourishing, global destination," Mayor Pureval's office said in a press release.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
885
Followers
571
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy