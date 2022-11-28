Cereal Bar Saturday Morning Vibes Opening in Avondale

Billy Strayhorn best known for his prolific partnership with Duke Ellington. Editor’s Note: Billy Strayhorn, who was a composer and musician with Duke Ellington and wrote some of the best-known jazz songs of the age, was born on Nov. 29, 1915 in Dayton. In recognition of that birthday, we are republishing a column from 2001 on Strayhorn submitted by community member Steve Drewry on the jazz great.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO