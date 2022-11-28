Cereal Bar Saturday Morning Vibes Opening in Avondale
Get ready to feel like a kid again: Cincinnati's first cereal bar, Saturday Morning Vibes, is opening its doors in Avondale.
The new Black-owned and woman-owned eatery, created by Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill, features cereals from around the world, as well as classic favorites you ate in front of Saturday morning cartoons in the '90s. The menu also lists avocado toast, waffles, muffins, bagels, fresh fruit and local coffee.
Nelson and Hill say they both love food, community and helping others and they want Saturday Morning Vibes to embody those values.
"[Nelson and Hill] decided that Cincinnati needed a fun place with a unique style and inviting atmosphere with a bit of nostalgia, that reminds people of their carefree childhood," reads a press release.
Nelson grew up in Price Hill to a single mother, who worked multiple jobs to provide for her four children.
"I told my mom I’m going to try and repay her for all her selfless acts, that’s why I wanted to own my own business," Nelson said in the release. "My dreams are to be successful and be an example to my son. I want a successful business to pass down for generations.”
Hill grew up in Avondale, Evanston and Madisonville. He says he wants to bring a unique, nostalgic, fun and family-oriented place to Cincinnati.
"When I go back to our childhood, I go back to a place of limitless imagination and creativity. So when we bring those elements to our Restaurant concept, skies the limit on what we can do to change the dynamic of our city," Hill said in the release.
Hill adds that he lost his youngest brother to gun violence, and he wants to use Saturday Morning Vibes as a way to honor him.
Neighborhood United has been working with Hill and Nelson for over a year to launch Saturday Morning Vibes. Their grand opening will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday Morning Vibes, 3539 Reading Road, Suite 101, Avondale. More information: smvcerealbar.com .
