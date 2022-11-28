Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Foundation’s Roll with Kol raises $250,000, honors Wuliger, others
The Kol Israel Foundation held its fundraiser, the Roll with Kol casino night, on Nov. 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. The casino-style benefit helped to raise funds and awareness of Kol Israel Foundation’s mission of resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education. The fundraiser raised $250,000. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fromovitz Chabad Center welcomes second new Torah
Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood welcomed its second new Torah in just as many years on Oct. 23 with a celebration that included lunch, music and dancing. Donated by Jonathan and Shoshana Kaufman of University Heights, Fromovitz Chabad Center Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz told the Cleveland Jewish News that they “feel a lot of gratitude to God about it” as well as for the generosity of the donors.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schlesinger, Harvey
Dr. Harvey A. Schlesinger, DDS, 87, passed away Nov. 24, 2022, with his family by his side. Harvey was the adored husband of Elaine Schlesinger (nee Cowan); cherished father of Karen Neides and Jill Schlesinger; and beloved grandfather of Melissa, David and Adam Neides. Dr. Schlesinger was a true gentleman...
cleveland19.com
Parma American Legion post utilizes charitable gaming
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred veteran and fraternal organizations are benefiting from charitable gaming to help support the posts and raise more money for local charities, including American Legion post 572 in Parma. The Parma post of the American Legion was recently granted a license by the Ohio Attorney...
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Cleveland
Cleveland is an absolutely incredible place to be if you want to ring in the new year with parties, champagne, music, and tons of party favors. If you’re not sure which Cleveland New Year’s events are for you, then we’ve got something that will help you out tremendously.
Cleveland Jewish News
Micki Simms
Micki Simms will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 3, at Solon Chabad. Micki is the daughter of Ed and Julia Simms of Solon and the sister of Jonny. She is the granddaughter of Felix and Laura Vaytsman of Moreland Hills, and Sally and Harvey Simms (deceased). Micki attends Solon Middle School. She dances at Dance Studio M.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JDS receives $12.75M gift from Mandel foundation
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood received a $12.75 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation to complete its final phase of the school’s capital campaign. The gift was announced Nov. 30. ‘This significant gift coupled with additional funds the school...
Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mayers, Arthur
Arthur B. Mayers passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at 99 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, and daughter, Betsy. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Emily Louer, Bob and Debbie Zook and Keith; grandchildren and their spouses, Greg (Jodi), Mike (Kate), Matthew (Ann), Erin (Fleck), Kirsten (Robert), Peter and Melissa; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah, Ryan, Abby, Ava, Margo, Ari, Toby, Sawyer, Peace, Eloise and Milo.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oliver Comella
Oliver Comella will become a bar mitzvah Friday evening, Dec. 2, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Oliver is the son of Chris and Debbie Comella of Pepper Pike and the brother of Matty. He is the grandson of Carole Solomon (the late Murray Solomon) and Kathy Comella (the late Ignatius Comella). Oliver attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, playing video games with his friends and spending time with his dog, Winnie.
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
Call for county to withhold MetroHealth’s charity-care subsidy to get report’s release was irresponsible
As leaders of the MetroHealth medical staff, we are compelled to respond to your Nov. 25 editorial, “MetroHealth needs to immediately release Boutros investigation.” Keep in mind that The MetroHealth System is not one person or group of individuals. It is a team of extraordinarily dedicated and caring medical professionals who show up for our patients every day and in every situation so that everyone in our community can receive the high-quality care they deserve, regardless of their ability to pay.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights Schools Foundation’s new executive director Loebl outlines goals
Laura Schwartz Loebl brings over 30 years of experience working in nonprofit development, communications and sales to her new position as executive director of Heights Schools Foundation. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District. In her new position, Loebl will work closely...
clevelandmagazine.com
Q&A: Wayne Dawson Reflects on 40 Years at Fox 8 in New Book
The beloved newscaster and pastor wants to be a mentor to others — just like the legends whose footsteps he followed. By Cassidy Gladieux. In the past 40 years, Cleveland has experienced extensive change and growth. With the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Cavs bringing home an NBA Championship in 2016, even watching the Browns move to Baltimore and then return in the late 1990s.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hebrew Academy, Mandel JDS among schools receiving state security money
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Nov. 28 that the state will support the installation of security upgrades schools across the state, including Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Akiva Academy in Youngstown. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Teitelbaum, David
David L. Teitelbaum, 85, of Lyndhurst, was born July 12, 1937, and passed away Nov. 27, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Teitelbaum (nee Blumenfeld); devoted father of James Teitelbaum of Chicago, Debbie (Carmin) Vitale of Memphis and Amy (Eric) Hogg of Lakewood; loving grandfather of Olivia Vitale and Oli Hogg; dear brother of Dr. Alan (Janie) Teitelbaum of Key West, Fla. and Marsha Teitelbaum (deceased).
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Cleveland Jewish News
Freiberg, Phyllis
Phyllis (Kaufman) Freiberg, age 91, of Shaker Heights, died Nov. 30, 2022, at Regent of Lyndhurst. Survived by sons, Glen (Linda), Ian and Roger; sister, Janet Cort; and brother, Howard Kaufman. Grandmother to Morissa Freiberg and Maxwell Freiberg. Phyllis was happily married to Elmer for 64 years until his passing...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai mitzvah parties move toward a more casual – yet still delicious – eating experience
A b’nai mitzvah is a special moment in a young person’s life, as they mark their entrance into adulthood. It’s understandable to want to make sure every aspect of the party to celebrate is perfect, from the venue to the entertainment to the music. But one way to make a party truly memorable, at least for the guests, is through unforgettable food.
