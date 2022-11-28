Read full article on original website
Can You Actually Die From Drinking Too Much Water? We Asked Experts.
From the legendary Bruce Lee to the Hong Kong-Taiwanese martial artist Jimmy Wang Yu, whose fame preceded Lee’s and who passed away in April of this year, our onscreen martial-arts gods have a way of elevating themselves onto the plane of immortality, seemingly immune to the laws of nature. They can do no wrong. They exist to fend off the bad guys and to return us home safe and sound. We can never imagine them dead even if they might’ve left us a long time ago.
Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, New Research Says
New research claims to have solved the mystery of actor Bruce Lee’s death. The martial arts legend died in July 1973, when he was 32, with doctors ruling the cause of death at the time as brain swelling. However, a study published in the December issue of the Clinical Kidney Journal suggests Lee died “from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water.” Researchers from Madrid, Spain, say Lee likely died from hyponatraemia, which is when an “abnormally” low concentration of sodium is in the blood, which can be caused by too much water in the...
Doctors believe Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water
Medical researchers believe they've finally found the cause of Bruce Lee's mysterious death almost 50 years ago.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
Fish-oil and turmeric supplements probably won't help you lower your 'bad' cholesterol, study finds
Medication lowered "bad" cholesterol more than fish-oil supplements in a new study. Supplement use rose earlier in the pandemic, but studies indicate it doesn't prevent heart disease. Statins successfully lowered LDL in the study, are safe overall, and come with few side effects. Fish-oil supplements aren't going to lower cholesterol...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Still Have Hypothyroid Symptoms With Normal Labs?
What do I do if I still have symptoms with normal labs?. In medicine, an accurate diagnosis is critical to determine the most effective course of treatment. Often, when a patient gets back normal thyroid blood test results, but they still experience hypothyroid symptoms, they're left wondering what's wrong and what to do next.
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
Medical News Today
Why might a person feel worse right after quitting smoking?
It can take some time for the body to adjust to the absence of nicotine, the active ingredient in cigarette smoke. This time of adjustment, called nicotine withdrawal, can feel uncomfortable. People usually feel worse during the. . However, symptoms decline gradually over the first month. That said, some individuals...
Weight-Loss Surgery Slashes Odds for Heart Attack in Very Obese People
Weight-loss surgery is more than cosmetic, with new research finding it also cuts the chances of heart trouble in very obese people with fatty liver disease. Among nearly 87,000 obese adults, those who had the surgery saw a 49% drop in the risk of heart attacks, heart failure or strokes.
Medical News Today
How smoking affects your looks: Skin and more
Tobacco smoke carries several harmful toxic chemicals that can damage skin cells. Smoking reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the skin, resulting in increased inflammation, delayed wound healing, and skin disorders. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that cigarette smoke harms almost all organs in the body, reducing...
