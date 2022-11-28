New research claims to have solved the mystery of actor Bruce Lee’s death. The martial arts legend died in July 1973, when he was 32, with doctors ruling the cause of death at the time as brain swelling. However, a study published in the December issue of the Clinical Kidney Journal suggests Lee died “from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water.” Researchers from Madrid, Spain, say Lee likely died from hyponatraemia, which is when an “abnormally” low concentration of sodium is in the blood, which can be caused by too much water in the...

9 DAYS AGO