ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Auburn man dies after police use Taser, investigation ongoing

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.   Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns. Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
TALBOTTON, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Shot Near Troy Highway

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened near Troy Highway. Police say a man was shot in the 4900 block of Park Towne Way at about 9:20 this morning. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. So...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers

Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery

UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy