FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said. Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old man, Ricardo Gary, near the 600 block of...
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
Lee Co. Deputy cares for woman with a disability after her son is jailed
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is being praised for going above and beyond to make sure a woman with disabilities was taken care of, while her son was being taken to jail. On Monday, November 28th, Deputy Matthew Berger assisted an Alabama State Trooper during the traffic stop of a […]
Auburn man dies after police use Taser, investigation ongoing
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police. Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area […]
2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
Montgomery police seeking information in death of 47-year-old man
Authorities are seeking information in the death of a 47-year-old man in Montgomery. Nakel Johnson, of Montgomery was found dead Nov. 15, police Sgt. Tina McGriff said Wednesday. The discovery was made about 3:30 p.m. that Tuesday in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine. Police said...
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns. Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.
Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who allegedly stole packages from 45 separate victims. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crimes occurred on November 28, between 2:30 - 5:30 p.m., in the south end of Harris County. Officials say...
Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
Opelika police find missing 63-year-old man with dementia
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department finds a missing man with dementia. Authorities say 63-year-old John William Heptinstall has been located.
Man Shot Near Troy Highway
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened near Troy Highway. Police say a man was shot in the 4900 block of Park Towne Way at about 9:20 this morning. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. So...
Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery
UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
