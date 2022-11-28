Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Makes Offer to FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers
While recruiting is still important for a program, the transfer portal now allows schools to build back up even quicker. West Virginia makes another offer to a player in the portal, this one to a wide receiver. Tyrese Chambers announced he received an offer from WVU on Wednesday afternoon. A...
wvsportsnow.com
Rhode Island OL Transfer Ajani Cornelius Announces Offer from West Virginia
For all the talk about players West Virginia loses to the transfer portal, it can work both ways and be a source to add too. And WVU is looking to the portal to help rebuild one of its most important units. Ajani Cornelius, who announced he is entering the portal...
College Football World Surprised Head Coach Wasn't Fired
West Virginia announced on Wednesday that head coach Neal Brown will return for the 2023 season, much to the surprise of its fan base. The Mountaineers finished this season with a 5-7 record. Although that's an underwhelming mark, the program did win two of its last three games. Wins over...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
West Virginia Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Head Football Coach Neal Brown
Neal Brown isn't going anywhere... Yet. The West Virginia coach is reportedly expected to stay as such for the 2023 season. The school has not yet made a formal announcement. After firing former athletic director Shane Lyons on Nov. 14, West Virginia president Gordon Gee announced earlier this ...
BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director
About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU to Hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as Next Director of Athletics
As first reported by SI’s Ross Dellenger, West Virginia University is expected to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their next Director of Athletics. Baker served as UNT’s AD since 2016, as well as Vice President. Baker is 44-years-old and is a native of Oklahoma. The University...
Transfer Portal Season: Should UCF Load Up Again?
How many transfers should Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights pursue?
ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/29
After a successful trip out west to the PK85, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home with a 6-1 record with blowout wins over Portland State and Florida and a 12-point loss to now 5th-ranked Purdue. With the impressive showing in Portland, West Virginia has jumped into the top 30 of...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 30
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Rhode Island OL Transfer Ajani Cornelius Announces Offer from West Virginia. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: A Pitt Player Talked with PSN About De-committing. Steelers Now: T.J. Watt Believes in Kenny...
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Metro News
Mountaineers look to bounce back from first loss when they host NC-Central Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team breezed through four comfortable victories to open up the season with wins over USC-Upstate, Winthrop, Appalachian State and Central Michigan. Facing a significant upgrade in competition Friday afternoon in Cancun, Mexico, the Mountaineers fell to No. 11 North Carolina State 78-40. After defeating CMU on Thursday, West Virginia (4-1) had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolfpack.
UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll
CFB Playoff Committee Has UCF ranked and competing for New Year's Six bowl game.
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists
Despite an outstanding season, Pitt Panthers star Israel Abanikanda was left off the list of Doak Walker Award finalists.
lmhsrampage.com
Is Lake Mary Football Having A Bad Season?
Lake Mary Highschool is known for their fierce, powerful football team. But this season It doesn’t look to bright, After loosing to Apopka 21-17 and getting crushed by our rival Seminole 43-6, this season isn’t looking too good. I interviewed one of lake Mary’s students Kat Bessette and got an inside look of how she feels this season is going.
Metro News
Keep Neal Brown
West Virginia University should keep Neal Brown as the head football coach, and that decision should be made quickly. It feels as though Brown has been hanging by a thread. Disappointing defeats and subpar performances in multiple games this year increased the possibility that Brown would be fired after four seasons.
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Honest Feelings About Neal Brown, Football Program
In his first interview since being removed as West Virginia’s athletic director, Shane Lyons opened up about his true feelings about several topics surrounding the WVU football program right now. Lyons appeared on the WV Metro News Talkline with host Hoppy Kercheval Monday morning to discuss his honest evaluation...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay
Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
