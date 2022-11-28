ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Football Makes Offer to FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers

While recruiting is still important for a program, the transfer portal now allows schools to build back up even quicker. West Virginia makes another offer to a player in the portal, this one to a wide receiver. Tyrese Chambers announced he received an offer from WVU on Wednesday afternoon. A...
The Spun

College Football World Surprised Head Coach Wasn't Fired

West Virginia announced on Wednesday that head coach Neal Brown will return for the 2023 season, much to the surprise of its fan base. The Mountaineers finished this season with a 5-7 record. Although that's an underwhelming mark, the program did win two of its last three games. Wins over...
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira

West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/29

After a successful trip out west to the PK85, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home with a 6-1 record with blowout wins over Portland State and Florida and a 12-point loss to now 5th-ranked Purdue. With the impressive showing in Portland, West Virginia has jumped into the top 30 of...
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 30

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Rhode Island OL Transfer Ajani Cornelius Announces Offer from West Virginia. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: A Pitt Player Talked with PSN About De-committing. Steelers Now: T.J. Watt Believes in Kenny...
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director

Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Metro News

Mountaineers look to bounce back from first loss when they host NC-Central Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team breezed through four comfortable victories to open up the season with wins over USC-Upstate, Winthrop, Appalachian State and Central Michigan. Facing a significant upgrade in competition Friday afternoon in Cancun, Mexico, the Mountaineers fell to No. 11 North Carolina State 78-40. After defeating CMU on Thursday, West Virginia (4-1) had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolfpack.
lmhsrampage.com

Is Lake Mary Football Having A Bad Season?

Lake Mary Highschool is known for their fierce, powerful football team. But this season It doesn’t look to bright, After loosing to Apopka 21-17 and getting crushed by our rival Seminole 43-6, this season isn’t looking too good. I interviewed one of lake Mary’s students Kat Bessette and got an inside look of how she feels this season is going.
Metro News

Keep Neal Brown

West Virginia University should keep Neal Brown as the head football coach, and that decision should be made quickly. It feels as though Brown has been hanging by a thread. Disappointing defeats and subpar performances in multiple games this year increased the possibility that Brown would be fired after four seasons.
WBOY

See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay

Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.

