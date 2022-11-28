ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
These are the wines and spirits that are most popular in Pennsylvania

Allegheny County topped Pennsylvania for the highest liquor sales revenue in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s yearly report. In fiscal year 2021-2022, Allegheny County reported $348.9 million in total dollar sales, up 0.38% from last year’s $347.6 million. Philadelphia County, which came in second place, saw $267.5 million in sales. Westmoreland County also landed in the top 10 at spot number nine, with $72.4 million in sales. Allegheny County saw the highe.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Shelves in the meat room are disorganized. Personal items should be stored properly and obsolete items should be removed from the area. 7 – 102.11 Common Name-Working Containers. Working containers taken from bulk supplies, were not properly marked...
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Community Policy