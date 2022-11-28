Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
local21news.com
Winning numbers for 'New Year's Millionaire Raffle' announced by PA Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA — The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for two $50,000 prizes which is the second weekly drawing for the "New Year's Millionaire Raffle" was announced by the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Lottery says the winning ticket numbers are 00054550 and 00076252. One ticket was sold at Steve's General Store...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Fayette County
A prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for a Pennsylvania Lottery game was sold by a Fayette County store on Nov. 23. The Country Store in Markleysburg receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000. Players...
abc27.com
Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show kicks off for its 39th year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The holiday season is finally here, and The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show went big. Over 500 specialty shops will be featured inside the PA Farm Show Complex—its largest year to date—including live entertainment, special events and more. This year, the show will...
abc27.com
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
These are the wines and spirits that are most popular in Pennsylvania
Allegheny County topped Pennsylvania for the highest liquor sales revenue in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s yearly report. In fiscal year 2021-2022, Allegheny County reported $348.9 million in total dollar sales, up 0.38% from last year’s $347.6 million. Philadelphia County, which came in second place, saw $267.5 million in sales. Westmoreland County also landed in the top 10 at spot number nine, with $72.4 million in sales. Allegheny County saw the highe.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Shelves in the meat room are disorganized. Personal items should be stored properly and obsolete items should be removed from the area. 7 – 102.11 Common Name-Working Containers. Working containers taken from bulk supplies, were not properly marked...
abc27.com
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
WGAL
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
Police investigating reports of pickpocketing at Lebanon County Walmart
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — North Londonderry Township Police are investigating reports of pickpocketing at a Walmart. According to a Facebook post published by the department, on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., a victim called police to report a stolen wallet. According to the victim, a man distracted the victim...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.
DUI penalties just got tougher in Pennsylvania
Getting a DUI in Pennsylvania now comes with more penalties.
FOX 43
