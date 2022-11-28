Read full article on original website
Related
Children’s Health accepts ‘unprecedented’ amount of children with RSV, influenza
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Children's Health) Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to increase throughout Dallas-Fort Worth as early as June. Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, an infectious disease specialist...
utrgvrider.com
Respiratory virus cases on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detected a high number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) early in its season compared to previous years, including in the states of Minnesota and Colorado, where the infection rate is 55% and 49%, respectively. RSV is a common respiratory virus...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Vets Advise Influenza Prevention for Dogs
While they may hide it better, dogs, like their owners, are susceptible to respiratory illness. Thankfully, North Texas vets advise influenza prevention for dogs. According to Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville, dogs can succumb to what is known as the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, a collection of numerous viruses.
Southlake Style
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
As a patient, you can feel vulnerable and must rely on the nurses and support staff for consistent treatment of your medical issues and emotions as they occur. The nurses who treated me offered an excellent delivery. I felt a part of the decision- making process. Answers to any questions I had were given in terms I could comprehend. My doctor visits were consistent, and the nurses came promptly and regularly to monitor all aspects of my medical needs. Kindness and professional treatment also came through my door with the early morning lab technicians, food delivery staff, volunteers and cleaning staff who asked how I was feeling each day. Nurses who were assigned to me on a previous day would make the effort to connect with me. A wave or smile made me feel like everyone was pulling for my recovery. You probably save a lot of lives regularly, but let me express that this life is forever grateful.— A Grateful Life.
horseandrider.com
Texas Horse Positive for EIA
Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials confirmed that a Quarter Horse in Dallas County, Texas, is positive for EIA. The premises is under quarantine and will not be released until it meets the TAHC’s requirements. The TAHC is working closely with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three North Texas Hospitals Penalized for High Readmission Rate
Three North Texas Hospitals must pay the government’s highest 3% Medicare penalty rate as punishment for a high level of readmitting patients within 30 days after their initial care. Readmission rate tracking and Medicare penalties were introduced in 2012 with the Affordable Care Act to promote better care. Kaiser...
Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans
The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Free two-day health clinic popping up in Dallas this weekend
DALLAS — A nonprofit organization will host a pop-up clinic this weekend offering free health services in Dallas. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is partnering with the UNT Health Science Center to bring a two-day clinic to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Griffin Street. Dental, vision, and medical care will be offered for everyone and no ID will be required.
The Ultimate Holiday Guide To Collin County
Texas is BIG on celebrations. Holidays are no exception. It’s that time of the year, and things can feel overwhelming. What should you do? Where should you go? And where should you shop? Local Profile has a roadmap, so you don’t miss the best things to do this holiday season. It’s our gift to you.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
proclaimerscv.com
Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges
While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
Longtime Texas Residents, The Walkers Are Actually Landlords Of Alleged Georgia Residence
Herschel Walker — whose worst-kept secret may or not be that he lived in Texas for decades before he became a Republican senatorial candidate — appears to have been falsely claiming to be a Georgia resident for the last “17 years.”. Yet, upon launching his campaign for...
KBTX.com
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - In 1971, Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at just 22 months old, but her family has just solved the case. After 51 years, they are making up for lost time and getting to know one another. Melissa Highsmith sat...
Two North Texas Cities Introduce New Police Chiefs
Two North Texas cities were in need of new police chiefs, ready with the skills to protect the cities and their residents. McKinney and Carrolton were on the hunt for the right fit for their departments, and they believe that they have found them. McKinney chose Joe Ellenburg to become...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0