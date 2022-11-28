Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Holiday Helper Tree goes virtual at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition on Georgia Southern University’s campuses has gone hi-tech to better serve those less fortunate. With Georgia Southern’s 2022 Holiday Helpers Tree winding down, organizers say it’s never been easier to give a gift to those in need. These days, you...
wtoc.com
TMT Farms kicks off annual Christmas lights display and food drive
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family continues a decades-long tradition of decorating their property for Christmas and sharing it with the community. The lights at TMT Farms bring visitors back year after year. Three generations of the Thompson family decorate a two mile trail through their property and invite the public to come and enjoy.
wtoc.com
Christmas tree vendors quickly selling out 🎄
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to put the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear view mirror and cruise ahead to Christmas. Over the weekend many families made that transition with a Christmas tree. The tree shortage we have been talking about for a few years might continue again...
WSAV-TV
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time folks! Time to see what fun events our Bunny Ware has attended this past week. Bunny first took us to the fun-filled AMBUCS 2022 Bowlapalooza event, next she made her way over to the stunning 2022 Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom Gala, and last but certainly not least, Bunny headed to the Oatland Island Fall Festival & Cane Grinding.
wtoc.com
Finding your balance with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of year when we’re all consumed with holiday prep, shopping, and perhaps physical activity gets pushed to the backburner. Our friends at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers welcomed me to pop in and learn a few quick and easy tips on how to achieve optimal balance.
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
SHS Spirit and Sparkle Market is Saturday; Vendor space available
The Statesboro High School FCCLA club will host its first ever Spirit and Sparkle Holiday Market this Saturday, December 3. The market will be held in the student parking lot at SHS (10 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.) from 9:30am-3pm. The community is invited to shop with a variety of local...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
Tanger Outlets Savannah Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night, Dec. 3
Tanger Outlets Savannah Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night with The Lumistella Company’s The Elf on the Shelf®, Saturday, Dec.Photo byTanger Outlets Savannah. Tanger Outlets Savannah is spreading holiday cheer with Merry Movie Night presented by The Lumistella Company, home to the iconic The Elf on the Shelf on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The open-air outlet destination invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly festivities, including interactive holiday-themed games, trivia, fun giveaways and special screenings of the Netflix Elf Pets animated specials.
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
claxtonenterprise.com
Christmas in Claxton this Saturday
The 15th annual Christmas in Claxton, a community-wide event, will take place on South Newton Street this Saturday, December 3, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. To read the full article, including the names of the 32 defendants, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah
Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
yourislandnews.com
HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building
HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
wtoc.com
Organization opens interactive trailer to showcase warning signs of substance misuse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents have an opportunity to learn more about substance abuse. RX Abuse Leadership Initiative, or RALI CARES, has an interactive trailer open to the public outside The Front Porch facility in Savannah. It’s designed to look like a teenager’s bedroom. Your job...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Home of Savannah’s drag queens to get royal remodel & other development news
There are a lot of development plans in the works for Savannah, whether they are for new buildings or for repurposing old ones. Here is a summary of some of the latest. The historic Savannah building that houses the venue made famous by the late Lady Chablis (and her participation in “The Book”) could be getting a makeover.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill holding first ever Winter Wonderland Festival, tree lighting ceremony
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill will be holding their first ever tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The Inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in J.F. Gregory Park directly after the Christmas parade. The Winter Wonderland Festival will include a holiday market, food trucks,...
wtoc.com
‘I’m going to miss you:’ End of watch ceremony held for K9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one their narcotics dogs. K9 Mac was given the final call earlier Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma last week. Law enforcement agencies from across the area came together to honor K9...
WJCL
'I got real scared': Parents, students react to school shooter hoax at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a chaotic scene outside Savannah High on Wednesday morning after a call came instating an active shooter had entered the school. "They were very specific about location and that students were injured," said SCCPSS Campus Police Chief Terry Enoch. The call turned out to...
Savannah Tribune
The 4 Species Fundraising to Transition from High School to College
Meet Daisia Joyner, Senior at Savannah High School, a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club,and Upward Bound Student. Daisia serves as a monthly volunteer with (WF NFN) Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Daisia is also a member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church. Latoya Buckner, Senior at Sol C....
wtoc.com
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
Comments / 0