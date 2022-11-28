ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Holiday Helper Tree goes virtual at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition on Georgia Southern University’s campuses has gone hi-tech to better serve those less fortunate. With Georgia Southern’s 2022 Holiday Helpers Tree winding down, organizers say it’s never been easier to give a gift to those in need. These days, you...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

TMT Farms kicks off annual Christmas lights display and food drive

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family continues a decades-long tradition of decorating their property for Christmas and sharing it with the community. The lights at TMT Farms bring visitors back year after year. Three generations of the Thompson family decorate a two mile trail through their property and invite the public to come and enjoy.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas tree vendors quickly selling out 🎄

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to put the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear view mirror and cruise ahead to Christmas. Over the weekend many families made that transition with a Christmas tree. The tree shortage we have been talking about for a few years might continue again...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time folks! Time to see what fun events our Bunny Ware has attended this past week. Bunny first took us to the fun-filled AMBUCS 2022 Bowlapalooza event, next she made her way over to the stunning 2022 Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom Gala, and last but certainly not least, Bunny headed to the Oatland Island Fall Festival & Cane Grinding.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Finding your balance with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of year when we’re all consumed with holiday prep, shopping, and perhaps physical activity gets pushed to the backburner. Our friends at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers welcomed me to pop in and learn a few quick and easy tips on how to achieve optimal balance.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night, Dec. 3

Tanger Outlets Savannah Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night with The Lumistella Company’s The Elf on the Shelf®, Saturday, Dec.Photo byTanger Outlets Savannah. Tanger Outlets Savannah is spreading holiday cheer with Merry Movie Night presented by The Lumistella Company, home to the iconic The Elf on the Shelf on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The open-air outlet destination invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly festivities, including interactive holiday-themed games, trivia, fun giveaways and special screenings of the Netflix Elf Pets animated specials.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Christmas in Claxton this Saturday

The 15th annual Christmas in Claxton, a community-wide event, will take place on South Newton Street this Saturday, December 3, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. To read the full article, including the names of the 32 defendants, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.
CLAXTON, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building

HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
PORT ROYAL, SC
Savannah Tribune

The 4 Species Fundraising to Transition from High School to College

Meet Daisia Joyner, Senior at Savannah High School, a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club,and Upward Bound Student. Daisia serves as a monthly volunteer with (WF NFN) Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Daisia is also a member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church. Latoya Buckner, Senior at Sol C....
SAVANNAH, GA

