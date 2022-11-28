Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)
The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Double XP Now Live For PlayStation Users
Activision is hosting a double XP event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, and PlayStation users are getting a first crack at earning the bonus XP. The double XP event is live now on PlayStation, with Xbox players getting doubly rewarded beginning December 1. The double XP event wraps up December 2 on all platforms. Whether or not this is standard double XP or double weapon XP, or both, isn't immediately clear.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 story will continue with episodic releases in 2023, according to CoD leaks
Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe. Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.
Gamespot
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Will Receive New Catch-Up Mechanics To Prevent Players From Being Left Behind
Diablo Immortal will introduce changes to make it far easier for players that are falling behind their server's Paragon level to catch up, developer Blizzard has announced. In a Q&A blog post, Blizzard outlined some of the changes players can expect to see in the free-to-play mobile game in the coming weeks and months. Some of those changes will be to help players catch up who may have taken time away from the game and fallen behind.
Gamespot
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Adds New Multiplayer Modes Today In Free Update
The Batman game Gotham Knights has welcomed a new free update that introduces additional multiplayer modes. The update available now introduces the four-player Heroic Assault mode and the two-player Showdown mode. Heroic Assault has players grouping together in squads of four to fight against Gotham City enemies in 30 different...
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
The Game Awards 2022 Livestream
Tune in Dec 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for The Game Awards. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show celebrates the greatest accomplishments in video games for 2022 and the hard working people behind them, as well as exclusive announcements and reveals you won't wa.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Talks Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Sale To Xbox, And Meaning Of Life
As part of a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Bethesda's Todd Howard has discussed a number of hot-button topics, including Bethesda's sale to Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, the Indiana Jones game, and a lot more. In addition to talking about video games, Howard gets into more personal things like what a day in the life is like for him, his advice to younger people, and the meaning of life.
Gamespot
Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online
Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.
Gamespot
No Immediate Plans For A New Burnout, Despite Studio Hopes
After several years of inactivity, the Need For Speed series is set to return very soon with a new game called Unbound. However, there's one high-profile racing franchise that apparently won't be roaring back to life anytime soon: Burnout. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Unbound developer Criterion Games confirmed...
Gamespot
12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
Need For Speed Unbound will be racing onto PS5, Series X|S and PC on December 2. A trial of the game is currently available to EA Play and Game Pass subscribers.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40K Darktide Review In Progress - Left To Shred
When I spoke to several teams making games in the Left 4 Dead lineage, they each had some unique thoughts on why the game, and its resulting genre, works. But they also each echoed one similar thought: Pacing reigns supreme. Horde shooters, like Warhammer 40K Darktide, can live or die on the flow of its co-op missions. Aided by an AI director, missions must be tuned to reliably challenge, but not necessarily overwhelm the player. Impressively, Darktide gets this aspect of its grimdark missions exactly right, though the ways in which the game adds new layers on top of that don't always work quite as well.
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
Introducing Genius Invokation TCG, the card game that's been taking Teyvat by storm! But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's time to head to The Cat's Tail, and listen to what Diona has to say. Check out this new mode in Genshin Impact.
