NBC Chicago

2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
WGN TV

New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder

CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
CBS Chicago

2 dead, 1 critical in triple shooting, crash in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
Fox 32 Chicago

Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
NBC Chicago

2 Men Shot to Death in Auburn Gresham

Two men were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Both men, whose ages were unknown, were found by responding officers about 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said. One man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other. One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.
Chicago Journal

Two children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday. The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man...
NBC Chicago

Car Thieves Target Gold Coast Neighborhood Twice in 1 Week

Security video captured two men stealing two vehicles from an attended parking lot near the corner of Maple and LaSalle streets in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The company manning the lot said the attendant was moving a parked car when the two men approached with a weapon, and...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
NBC Chicago

3 Critically Hurt in Domestic Dispute in Crete

Three people were “cut and stabbed with a knife” during an apparent domestic attack Thursday night in Crete, the Will County sheriff’s office said. Officers were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of gunshots, police said.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Businesses, Customers Scammed by Imposter DoorDash Accounts

Another Chicago eatery is sounding the alarm about fraud on DoorDash following complaints about a imposter listing that tried to cheat customers. Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side says it received around 50 DoorDash orders around Thanksgiving. The bakery staff initially thought it was a glitch, because it dosen't operate a storefront on the food delivery platform.
NBC Chicago

2 Kids Among 5 Found Dead In Buffalo Grove Home After ‘Domestic-Related Incident'

Two children were among five people found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following what police described as a "domestic-related incident" Wednesday. The Lake County Coroner's office confirmed that two children, whose ages were not immediately released, were among those found dead during a well-being check at a single-family home in the northwest Chicago suburb. More information is expected to be released during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
CBS Chicago

Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
