2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say
Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder
CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
2 dead, 1 critical in triple shooting, crash in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
2 Men Shot to Death in Auburn Gresham
Two men were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Both men, whose ages were unknown, were found by responding officers about 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said. One man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest...
Neighbors, Friends Recall Family Strife That Preceded Buffalo Grove Killings
Neighbors left flowers outside a suburban Buffalo Grove home Thursday evening just one day after five members of the same family were found dead following a well-being check. “I know that they’ll be greatly missed,” said family friend Liliya Dzhorayeva. “I’m sure others have mentioned, but its shocking that something like this happen.”
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other. One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.
Chicago Journal
Two children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday. The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man...
Car Thieves Target Gold Coast Neighborhood Twice in 1 Week
Security video captured two men stealing two vehicles from an attended parking lot near the corner of Maple and LaSalle streets in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The company manning the lot said the attendant was moving a parked car when the two men approached with a weapon, and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Woman Charged in Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Girl in Calumet Heights
A South Chicago woman has been charged in a shooting last month that wounded a 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights. Telisa Pratt, 28, faces a count of attempted murder in the Nov. 13 shooting, Chicago police announced Friday. The girl had been walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 8900 block...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
3 Critically Hurt in Domestic Dispute in Crete
Three people were “cut and stabbed with a knife” during an apparent domestic attack Thursday night in Crete, the Will County sheriff’s office said. Officers were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of gunshots, police said.
Chicago Businesses, Customers Scammed by Imposter DoorDash Accounts
Another Chicago eatery is sounding the alarm about fraud on DoorDash following complaints about a imposter listing that tried to cheat customers. Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side says it received around 50 DoorDash orders around Thanksgiving. The bakery staff initially thought it was a glitch, because it dosen't operate a storefront on the food delivery platform.
2 Kids Among 5 Found Dead In Buffalo Grove Home After ‘Domestic-Related Incident'
Two children were among five people found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following what police described as a "domestic-related incident" Wednesday. The Lake County Coroner's office confirmed that two children, whose ages were not immediately released, were among those found dead during a well-being check at a single-family home in the northwest Chicago suburb. More information is expected to be released during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
New details: 2 children among 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
NBC Chicago
