International Business Times

Elon Musk Questions Motive Of Apple Wanting To Remove Twitter From Its App Store

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Apple on Monday threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store. "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," Musk said. Musk's tweet came following a thread of other tweets in which he claimed Apple imposes a...
NME

Crypto fans build Elon Musk a statue of his head on a Doge riding a rocket

Elon Musk “super fans” have funded a new statue that depicts the Twitter owner’s head on the body of a Doge coin Shiba Inu dog riding a rocket. As Consequence reports, crypto company $EGT – which stands for Elon Goat Token – raised $600,000 (£501,796) to create the monument “in honour of [Musk’s] many accomplishments and commitment to cryptocurrency”.
Ars Technica

Former Musk ally explains resignation from Twitter, cites “dictatorial edict”

During Elon Musk's first two weeks as the owner of Twitter, he seemed to have an ally in Yoel Roth, who had been the social network's head of trust and safety for seven years. Roth defended some of Musk's early actions and touted Twitter's work to crack down on hateful conduct. Musk pointed his followers to Roth's tweets explaining Twitter's content moderation work and said Roth has "high integrity"—even though they disagreed on whether former President Trump should have been suspended.
The Verge

Elon Musk is delaying Twitter’s paid verification to avoid Apple’s 30 percent cut

Twitter’s revamped Blue subscription might not be available as an in-app purchase on iOS when it eventually relaunches so that it can dodge Apple’s 30 percent cut of App Store purchases, according to Platformer. When the new Blue was briefly available earlier this month, you could only purchase it through Twitter’s iOS app. But while Elon Musk is publicly tweeting his displeasure with Apple, it appears he wants to avoid having to pay Apple’s fees.
Cheddar News

Staying on Apple's Good Side a Matter of 'Life and Death' for Elon Musk's Twitter

Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
