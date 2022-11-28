During Elon Musk's first two weeks as the owner of Twitter, he seemed to have an ally in Yoel Roth, who had been the social network's head of trust and safety for seven years. Roth defended some of Musk's early actions and touted Twitter's work to crack down on hateful conduct. Musk pointed his followers to Roth's tweets explaining Twitter's content moderation work and said Roth has "high integrity"—even though they disagreed on whether former President Trump should have been suspended.

