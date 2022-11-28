Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile Is the Best Game for iPhone, and More; EA Reveals Underworld Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile has taken the mobile gaming world by storm. Since its release in May of 2022, it has been one of the fastest growing mobile gaming applications, and it was recently awarded the iPhone Game of the Year 2022, as part of Apple App Store's Awards. Check out all the best games across other devices on Apple App Store below:
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: All the Secrets and Easters Eggs in the Second Trailer
The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived, and unlike the brief teaser that we saw in October, this trailer is jam-packed with enough details, references and Easter eggs to sink an airship. Strap on your helmets and find your nearest Kart or Motorbike, it’s time to...
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
IGN
Brewpub Simulator - Official Playtest Trailer
A playtest for Brewpub Simulator is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming game. Brewpub Simulator is planned to release on PC in 2023. In Brewpub Simulator, brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. Decorate the place,...
IGN
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
IGN
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 7: Behind The Scenes
This video is Part 7 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
The Witcher Remake: Unreal Engine 5, announcement, development and more
With The Witcher Remake, CD Projekt Red will present the classic PC RPG to a whole new audience, updating some of its systems along the way.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - The Final Preview
If you were to make a list of the most requested current-gen re-releases of classic/retro games, odds are Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII would be somewhere in the top ten. Released in 2007 exclusive on Sony’s PlayStation Portable, Crisis Core was universally acclaimed and hailed as an instant classic. However the game became harder and harder to play as the PSP became obsolete, and various rights-related issues kept the digital version region-locked to Japan. It was a game people kept asking to be re-released for years, but also one that we had all accepted was kind of a lost cause… until recently.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
Comments / 0