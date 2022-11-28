ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Joins Producing Team Of Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’

By Greg Evans
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot , becoming the latest in a trend of celebrities lending their clout and popularity to support Broadway productions during previews.

“When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film,” said Carey in a statement, “I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

Currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre, Some Like It Hot officially opens on Sunday, December 11.

Earlier this month, NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul joined the producing team of Ain’t No Mo’ , a Lee Daniels production of Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy in previews at the Belasco Theatre (opening Dec. 1).

Last season, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits while it was in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The impact of celebrity producers – and their exacts roles, duties and financial commitments – is, as yet, unclear. Despite the high-profile additions of the Jonases last fall, Chicken & Biscuits closed more than a month early after struggling at the box office (and with Covid).

Carey, who has won multiple Grammy Awards and sold more than 200 million albums, said she was drawn to Some Like It Hot – a musical adaptation of the classic 1959 film comedy – in part due to her lifelong love of the film’s star Marilyn Monroe.

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe,” she said in the statement. “She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction.”

The stage adaptation features a book by Matthew López ( The Inheritance ) & Amber Ruffin ( The Amber Ruffin Show ), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman ( Hairspray ) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon ). The cast includes Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and, in the role of Sugar originated by Monroe, Adrianna Hicks.

Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar, and, now, Carey.

