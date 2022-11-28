ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Wakanda Forever’ Production Designer Hannah Beachler Dives Into the History of Talokan

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4P22_0jQ7x6xm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0jQ7x6xm00

Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler was tasked by director Ryan Coogler with making two movies in one for “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ”: a more hard tech expansion of the hardware and vehicles in Wakanda, along with the undersea world of Talokan. The new setting was conceived as a mirror of the Afrofuturist utopia introduced in “Black Panther”: Another ancient civilization — in this case, Mayan — forced into seclusion, but able to survive thanks to the powerful energy source of vibranium. Led by King Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the Talokans were driven into the ocean by Spanish persecution and slaughter in the 16th century, as a result of magical powers.

Beachler prepared a 400-page bible, similar to the one she previously devised for Wakanda , over the course of two years. She not only had to figure out how to root Talokan in Mayan culture, but also how its people could plausibly live underwater. Breathing alone was a complicated system, inspired by jellyfish absorbing oxygen from water directly into their bodies. It was determined that the Talokan would sleep like otters that wrap themselves in kelp blankets.

“The bible had a timeline and the migration pattern from the Yucatán to the Puerto Rico Trench spanning 500 years,” Beachler told IndieWire. “What did that look like and where did they go? And how did their architecture and knowledge of water and being underwater grow? They started genetically engineering kelp corn that we talked about a lot, and that became their main crop, like maze was for Maya — and they took that to the ocean. We did all the backstory work, we talked to cultural experts and also oceanographers, marine biologists, ocean management about invasive and intrusive species, hydrothermal events, and the creatures under the sea. They were 12,000 feet down and we really needed to learn what that meant in theory. This was more fantastical than Wakanda.”

Beachler patterned the Talokan after Mayans who lived in the Chiapas region of southern Mexico and based Namor after child ruler King Pakal. They had a river that ran through the Temple of the Inscriptions, and were well versed in water, the first to make rubber clothing, and understand how to farm in wetlands. “I thought of that group of people that migrated to the coast of the lowlands of the Yucatan,” Beachler continued. “They fished and traded in the ports, and they were very family- and community-oriented.”

But Beachler had to then translate that to surviving under water. “What did they eat? How did they build? How did they live?,” she said. First, she took them from the coast of Tulum in the gulf and tracked them for centuries in shallow water. They lived in a series of interconnected caves with stalagmites and stalactites. We witness this in the film when Namor takes Wakandan princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) on a tour. This became an immense set, lit through bioluminescence in collaboration with cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw .

There’s also Namor’s private room containing a vast series of murals on the walls depicting his story and the history of the Talokan through their interaction with nature and animal spirits. Some sets were in tanks, such as a 20-foot one with added scenery, where underwater stunt people played the traditional Mesoamerican ballcourt game through a 7-foot hoop.

However, the Talokan continued getting pushed farther into the ocean depths of the Atlantic, where it’s much darker. “There was this idea of not knowing up from down and we wanted to treat water like space, where they seem to float,” said Beachler. “That’s why Shuri’s in the big space uniform — the underwater submersible suit. She’s like an alien to them. At the same time, we didn’t want the architecture of the buildings to seem alien. We wanted it to feel human in a sense because they still carry that with them. They use jade to cut stone and they create heavier architecture living in cliff side caves.”

The biggest code to crack, though, was the lack of light and reflection of color at 12,000 feet. But what they found in their studies were algae and other biological material that created bioluminescence. This breakthrough enabled the filmmakers to plausibly convey muted colors through the diffuse murk with the aid of blue light and other bioluminescent means.”Over the years, the Talokan brought this certain type of red algae,” said Beachler. “They would take limestone, crush it, paste it, put pigment in it to create the red, and paint it on the temples.”

The Talokan engineers even discovered a way of making an artificial sun with the help of vibranium. This became a visual effect from Wētā FX that enhanced the dramatic effect in Namor’s Throne Room when he prepares for war with Wakanda.

The Talokan also incorporated vibranium into jewelry and weaponry, such as the water bombs. “I think [the jewelry] is something they did when they discovered it was so beautiful,” Beachler said. “And then to protect themselves, the scientists learned how to use this to their advantage.”

In terms of tying Wakanda and Talokan so closely together, Beachler credits Coogler for continuing the thematic thread of diaspora and survival. “I love how Wakanda wonders if they should show themselves to the world in the first film, and how that found itself through to Talokan,” she said. “And they’re not debating it. They have decided they should not. So much of the Mayan civilization was lost. Their books were burned, they were not allowed to speak their indigenous language, they were forced to learn Spanish. And that mirrors Wakanda as far as the diaspora for Black Americans and their African history. These two cultures have gone through so much of the same destruction from outside forces.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
IndieWire

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino to Viewers Upset Over Violence and the N-Word in His Movies: ‘See Something Else’

Quentin Tarantino has been making the rounds promoting his quasi-autobiographical book “Cinema Speculation,” and as usual, the Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” director isn’t mincing words about the myriad controversies that follow him. Namely, he has a few words for any critics or audiences upset over the graphic violence and use of the N-word often deployed in his films: “See something else.” When asked by Chris Wallace on the host’s HBO Max talk show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” about the issue, Tarantino said people should just not watch his movies. (Via Variety.) “You talk about being the conductor and the...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
A.V. Club

Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
GamesRadar

The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’

Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’

Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
IndieWire

James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production

James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed

Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…
Collider

Lupita Nyong'o Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came, and it conquered fans’ hearts. The movie successfully expands the MCU by introducing a new culture, and a myriad of new characters. Director Ryan Coogler seamlessly blends in old characters with new and has delivered another box office hit that pays homage to the OG Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman, who we lost to cancer. Wakanda Forever still manages to be a celebration of the diverse cultures the sequel showcases. Actor Lupita Nyong’o shared some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from the set of the sequel to give fans an extra dose of what transpired off-screen.
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy