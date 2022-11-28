ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Laptop-Sized Sea Scooter Will Help You Dive 100 Feet Under the Sea

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
Underwater scooters have certainly come a long way from the torpedo-like transports that were developed during WWII. Case in point: the Geneinno S2 . This smart sea scooter is not only impressively compact, but it also connects to an app to improve your underwater experience.

Measuring 19 inches long by 10 inches wide, the svelte design is about the same size as a MacBook Pro and weighs just under six pounds, according to Geneinno. It can be easily popped into a backpack or suitcase to join you on your travels. The S2’s 97 Wh battery pack is also conveniently below the Federal Aviation Administration’s carry-on limit for batteries (100 Wh), so the scooter can be taken with you into an aircraft’s cabin.

In the water, the two electrically powered propellers generate 22 pounds of thrust to pull you to depths up to 98 feet. You can choose between two gears depending on how fast you want to travel: a high speed of 2.7 mph and a low speed of 2 mph.

The S2’s two propellers generate 22 pounds of thrust.

The scooter also has a built-in energy-saving chip, which means it consumes less power. You should get about 45 minutes of underwater fun before you need to resurface, and recharging the battery will take about 1.5 hours.

The accompanying app, meanwhile, allows you to monitor the device’s speed, depth, distance, onboard light and battery. There is also a special “parental mode” that enables an adult to control the scooter using the app while their child is taking a spin.

The S2 weighs just under six pounds.

Another highlight is the mount at the front of the gadget, which can house either a GoPro camera to record your adventures or a light to illuminate darker waters.

The app allows you to monitor everything from depth to speed.

Geneinno’s designs have been continually refined over the past few years to bring divers more power with less bulk. In addition to launching the second-generation S2, the company also recently upgraded the S1 to make it tougher and compatible with the app. The S2 will set you back $399 on its site and $449 on Walmart , while the S1 is priced at $559.

