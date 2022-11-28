ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
Researchers say emphysema and airway inflammation is more common in marijuana smokers than it is people who smoke tobacco. Both tobacco and marijuana smokers also have significantly higher rates of lung ailments than people who don’t use either substance. Experts say the way marijuana is inhaled may contribute to...
Researchers identified chest CT scans of 56 individuals that stated they had smoked marijuana between 2005 and 2020 and then matched them with CT scans of non-smokers (being staged for sarcoma) and solely tobacco smokers (being screened for being at high risk for lung cancer). Because the smokers were all over 50 (with a mean of 40 pack-years of smoking), the non-smokers and marijuana smokers were similarly chosen – this was a “case-controlled” study.
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Living with any kind of pain is tough. It changes a person. They can no longer act like their normal self because they are not feeling normal. They are affected by the pain. Unfortunately, in this day and age, more and more people are suffering from chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone some 20.4% of adult Americans, 50 million people, suffer from pain. Every year, more and more of them are turning to medical marijuana to ease their aches. Is it working?
While most cannabis consumers probably think a good deal about how cannabis affects their overall health, they probably do not give a lot of thought as to how weed affects their teeth. If they think about it at all, they probably assume that weed has no effect on oral health. But does it?
After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people who...
Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
Young people taking benzodiazepines for insomnia have a high risk of overdose. There is already a move away from prescribing these medications for insomnia. Changing bedtimes, avoiding screens in the evening and cognitive behavioral therapy are safer ways to seek a good night's sleep. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News)...

