ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire

Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday

It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest. Suspect nailed on felony charges. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.
98.3 The KEY

Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police

The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday

It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy