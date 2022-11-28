Read full article on original website
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas...
Pasco PD Looking for Driver of Stolen Car from Fatal Hit-And-Run
The car is in the possession of the Pasco Police Department, but they're trying to locate the driver. Pasco PD says they are still looking for the driver of this car, which killed a woman a few days ago. Tuesday evening, around 6 PM, a 73-year-old woman was walking near...
Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Injured Family Behind After Crash
A late-night Thanksgiving Day crash left several people injured when their intoxicated driver slammed into a parked car, then fled on foot. Police were called to a location near the intersection of East 10th and South Beech Streets, initial report was an "unknown" collision. When they got there, they found...
What Tri-Cities Zip Codes Are Pulling In the Big Bucks? It’s Not Richland!?
It might surprise you that the highest wage earners in the Tri-Cities aren't just in Richland Washington. When I moved to Tri-Cities in 2007 I was told that the "rich" folks lived in Richland but I'm surprised to discover after a little digging that another town in the Tri-Cities area is pulling down bigger bucks in the #1 slot for the Columbia Basin.
Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday
It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest. Suspect nailed on felony charges. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.
Benton County Declares KGH “Emergency” For Vandalism Repairs
The Benton County Commissioners this week have declared a state of emergency regarding vandalism to the old KGH building on Auburn, slated to become the new regional mental health center. At least $12K in damage has been done. According to information from the Benton County Commissioners meeting, the county formally...
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police
The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
Kennewick Restaurant to Pay $11K Over Service Animal Refusal
According to information released Tuesday, November 22nd, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane, a Kennewick restaurant will pay $11K in compensatory damages to a patron. The Rock Woodfired Pizza was accused of refusing a patron with a service animal. US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a release The...
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday
It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
