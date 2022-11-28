New research reveals why comorbidities persist in people living with HIV, despite suppressing the virus through treatment. People living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation, even though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, which can make a significant impact on the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study published in the journal Cell Reports on November 14 explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.

1 DAY AGO