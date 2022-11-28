Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
New cancer vaccine successfully boosts immune system, shrinks tumors in mice
BETHESDA, Md. — An experimental cancer vaccine has successfully triggered significant tumor regression during lab tests on mice. The new drug offers hope that scientists are moving closer to an effective treatment for all forms of the disease, according to a team with the National Institutes of Health. Researchers...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Less than 1 alcoholic drink a week in pregnancy is enough to change the fetal brain, study suggests
A new imaging study suggests even occasional drinking in pregnancy can slow fetal brain development and affect language development.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
A gene variant that causes Alzheimer's disease severely affects the brain
The gene variation of Apolipoprotein E (APOE), called APOE4, is one of the largest risk factors in developing Alzheimer’s disease, increasing the risk for the disease greatly. It has largely been unknown as to why this is the case. People can be tested for the gene and take action to limit their risk.
scitechdaily.com
Why Comorbidities Persist: HIV Infection Leaves a “Memory” in Cells
New research reveals why comorbidities persist in people living with HIV, despite suppressing the virus through treatment. People living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation, even though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, which can make a significant impact on the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study published in the journal Cell Reports on November 14 explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the role of an Alzheimer's disease risk gene in the brain
A new study links a gene concentrated in the brain's cleanup cells, known as microglia, to the inflammation that has increasingly emerged as a key mechanism contributing to Alzheimer's disease. The findings may offer a new potential target for therapies for the intractable condition. The gene, known as inositol polyphosphate-5-phosphatase...
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes disturbed by COVID-19 infection, especially with antibiotics
In an intensive look at the effects of the virus causing COVID-19 on patients' microbiome—the collection of microorganisms that live in and on the human body—Rutgers scientists found that acute infection disrupts a healthy balance between good and bad microbes in the gut, especially with antibiotic treatment. The...
scitechdaily.com
Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure
Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify genes that maintain healthy neurons
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that deleting two genes that encode key enzyme proteins (kinases NDR1 and NDR2), impairs the health of neurons and leads to neurodegeneration in young mice as well as in adults. Their study of mouse neurons highlights the essential role of these proteins...
