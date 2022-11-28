ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said about NIL and coming to Texas, recruiting

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “If you’re choosing to come here because of NIL, you’re coming here for the wrong reasons.”

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Name, Image and Likeness when it relates to potential recruits at Monday’s press conference, saying that’s the last thing he wants to talk about when recruiting players.

Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll

“I want players to come to the University of Texas because they want to come to the University of Texas,” he said. “Our football program, the academics, the history and tradition, the city of Austin — there’s so much this university has to offer, and that’s why I want kids to come here. Then, NIL can become a factor.”

December is a prime recruiting month for college programs as the regular season winds down and teams either prepare for bowl/playoff games or begin their offseason plans. There are two bowl games Texas could end up playing in, the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio and the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, and both are scheduled for Dec. 29. The team won’t know for sure where they’re playing until after the conference championship games, but in the meantime, before bowl practices begin, the coaching staff is trying to get athletes to commit to burnt orange.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“Money doesn’t make happiness; that’s not how this works,” Sarkisian said. “You have to go to a place you really love, that you want to be part of, be developed, you want the relationships and want those connections because that’s what matters. The NIL stuff is a bonus. The moment you start making those decisions based on money, this isn’t the place for you because you’re not going to get the experience that you should get out of it. To me, that model is going to fail if that’s the path you go down, if you’re selling money. It’s not going to work.”

The idea of NIL is to allow college athletes to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness while they are in school, something the NCAA had strictly forbidden until class-action lawsuits and subsequent laws were passed that ushered in the NIL era. Now, through endorsements and other business deals, athletes can capitalize off their status like the NCAA had done for years prior.

  • Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.
  • Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.
  • Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.
  • Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

The university created Leverage Lineup , an online portal where businesses and other individuals can contact Longhorn athletes to collaborate on NIL deals. Athletes at UT, particularly ones on the football team, have lucrative deals already in place — from the “Pancake Factory” where offensive linemen on scholarship could earn $50,000 per year to Bijan Robinson’s partnership with Lamborghini of Austin to DeMarvion Overshown’s agreement with Covert Hutto that allowed him to buy his mother a new car .

Five NIL collectives that deal with UT athletes combined to make the nonprofit Texas One Fund. The fund hopes “to maximize community impact and be the preferred NIL fundraising collective for Texas student-athletes.

Sarkisian said the NCAA has “done a nice job of trying to operate from a NIL perspective,” and that the program has to make sure as many players as possible get NIL opportunities.

“We started on that this morning,” Sarkisian said. “NIL is not going anywhere, it’s a reality, and we have to operate within the parameters they put around it. It’s a new era of college football and we have to adapt to that. We’ve got a creative group of people that we work with and we take a lot of pride in what this university stands for and the support we get. We just have to make sure to do it the right way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

GJ Kinne hired as next Texas State Bobcats head football coach

Kinne spent the last year as the head coach of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding the Cardinals to a 10-1 record, a Southland Conference championship, a No. 7 seed in the NCAA FCS playoffs and one of the most prolific offenses in all of college football. UIW leads all FCS and FBS teams averaging 52.9 points per game and 582.4 total yards per game.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Former Longhorns coach Tom Herman hired at Florida Atlantic: report

On Thursday, Herman told ESPN he accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job. Herman had been in the NFL as an analyst for the Chicago Bears after being fired from the Texas job in January 2021. The job at FAU was open after the university fired Willie Taggart, who was 15-18 over three seasons, in November.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Several Longhorns earn All-Big 12 honors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas showed significant improvement this season, and several players earned All-Big 12 honors for their efforts. To no one’s surprise, Bijan Robinson made first team All-Big 12, after the junior running back led the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns this season. Sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders also earned first team honors […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

State of Texas: Immigration policy challenge goes before Supreme Court

Texas’ argument stems from new guidelines issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released in 2021 – which suggest states should prioritize deporting terrorists, other dangerous criminals, and those who have recently crossed the border illegally rather than looking to deport all people in the country illegally.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Vandegrift avenges Week 1 loss in quarterfinals, tops Dripping Springs 27-24

On a 4th-and-goal play from inside the 1-yard line with 1:54 remaining in the game, Dripping Springs coach Galen Zimmerman elected to go for the go-ahead touchdown, but the Vipers were up to the task. Tigers quarterback Austin Novosad tried to sneak it in behind his offensive line, but a pile of humanity at the goal line ensued, and after a lengthy discussion by the entire officiating crew, the Tigers were ruled short of the goal line and Vandegrift took over on downs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KXAN

4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate

Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy