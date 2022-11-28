Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Historic Holiday Home Tour Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are offering the chance to tour seven historic homes on South Main Street Saturday as part of the holiday season. Executive Director Alissa Keller says the homes are located between the 1900 and 2100 blocks of South Main Street. Keller says some of the...
Helping Hands Annual Food Drive tops $10,000
The annual Helping Hands Food Drive at Hancock’s Neighborhood Market Thursday raised more than $10,000 to help feed people in Trigg County. When the event drew to a close the fundraising total topped $10,000 after a $500 donation from The Edge Media Group President Beth Mann and a $5,000 donation from an anonymous Trigg County farmer.
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site
A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man wearing a blue hoodie entered the business and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect fled the area on foot before law...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
First Lady Beshear Opens Toy Drive For East Kentucky
Following west Kentucky’s horrific bout with severe weather last December, First Lady Britainy Beshear initiated a Christmas toy drive — thinking it would help families regroup after destruction. It did that and more, as families gathered, shopped freely and embraced the holiday, thanks to thousands upon thousands of...
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assault And Stalking
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for stalking and assault in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 3rd 51-year-old Charles Widrick got into an argument with a woman and hit her with a closed fist, pushed a laptop onto her face breaking it, and choked her while also breaking a tablet and a hearing aid.
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft
An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
