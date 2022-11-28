ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates

The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
IBWAA

The Importance Of Martin Maldonado

We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including the shortstop position, as Trea Turner became a free agent for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old has drawn considerable interest and isn’t considered likely to re-sign with the Dodgers due in part to a widely reported preference of returning to the East Coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB insider gives Cubs renewed hope for top free-agent target

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs are the “most likely” landing spot for this top free agent. This Hot Stove season, while most of the attention will be on outfielder Aaron Judge, there will be a focus on the top four free-agent shortstops. Those names are Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. We have already heard that the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly the favorites to sign Turner. But what about any of the other three?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

