Sheboygan, WI

REAL ESTATE | American Companies of West Bend, WI brings Home2Suites to Sheboygan | By Christa Weindorf

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 5 days ago
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Cedar Lakes Segment

Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Cedar Lakes Segment, which is right off County Trunk NN just west of Arthur Road outside Slinger. Some fun...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI

December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI

West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success

West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel

KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
KIEL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022

Kewaskum, WI – The annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022. The theme is “Christmas in the Tropics”. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE! Here is the. information you and your group will need for the parade. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

