REAL ESTATE | American Companies of West Bend, WI brings Home2Suites to Sheboygan | By Christa Weindorf

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton
West Bend/Grafton, Wi – The Grasshopper is the Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend and Grafton, WI. It is our take on this popular holiday cocktail. We start off with a minty grasshopper sauce, top it with graham crackers, Oreo cookies, and Maraschino cherries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Cedar Lakes Segment
Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Cedar Lakes Segment, which is right off County Trunk NN just west of Arthur Road outside Slinger. Some fun...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI
December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI
West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success
West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Candidates collecting signatures for Spring 2023 elections across Washington County, WI
Dist. 2 – Mark Allen. Dist. 4 – Randy Koehler (announced he will not be running again) In the city of Hartford residents are invited to take out papers for the Spring, 2023 election for positions on the City Council. The three Alderpersons who have seats on the...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022
Kewaskum, WI – The annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022. The theme is “Christmas in the Tropics”. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE! Here is the. information you and your group will need for the parade. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
Comments / 0