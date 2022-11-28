ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Gizmodo

As the Outdoor Industry Ditches ‘Forever Chemicals,’ REI Lags Behind

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Last week, REI Co-op stores around the country closed for Black Friday. It’s a company tradition dating back to 2015, where the outdoor retailer asks customers to “opt outside” rather than participate in a post-Thanksgiving shopping spree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Updated hygiene guide launched for caterers

An updated version of a hygiene standards guide for the catering sector has been published by a trade group in the United Kingdom. UKHospitality represents more than 730 companies operating around 85,000 venues across the sector in England, Scotland, and Wales. The document contains advice and guidance for caterers on...
foodsafetynews.com

Web-based business in Iceland asks USDA to square its policy with FDA

Petitioning USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for change are not for the faint of heart. While petitions are few, it’s usually a long wait even when the reply is going to be negative. Nevertheless, a fifth petition has been submitted for 2022. And this one is from...
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Succumbs To Pressure, Reportedly Agreeing To Make More Advanced Chips At US Plant

Apple Inc. AAPL chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM has yielded to pressure from OEMs to manufacture its more advanced chips in the U.S. What Happened: TSM now plans to manufacture its advanced 4-nanometer chips in its under-construction Arizona plant, which is set to open in 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOENIX, AZ
Benzinga

Li Auto Defies COVID-19 Disruptions With Record November Deliveries

Li Auto, Inc. LI reported Thursday record monthly deliveries, aided by strong reception for its Li L9 SUV. The Beijing-based electric vehicle maker reported November deliveries of 15,034 units, up 11.5% year-over-year and 50% higher than the previous month. The company noted that the November performance marked a monthly record....
Mashed

We Tried Death Wish Coffee's New Gingerdead Coffee. Expect A Buzz, Just Not A Holly Jolly One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If the pitch-perfect 1988 classic Bruce Willis action movie "Die Hard" can be called a Christmas movie, then a coffee with what looks to be vomiting gingerbread skeletons emblazoned on its packaging can be a holiday coffee. That's our perspective on Gingerdead, the new blend of joe from the slightly twisted minds at the Death Wish Coffee Company. We say twisted in the best possible way, of course, because the brand's tongue-in-cheek attitude resonates as well with us, as does a mug of its wildly potent coffee, something that is more needed than ever during these most wonderful but busiest and often stressful times, AKA the winter holidays.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

The FDA should not wait to initiate significant and lasting change

— OPINION — When baby formula disappeared from shelves following a recall earlier this year, it raised the question of how something this big, affecting millions across the U.S., occurred under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s watch. Consumers rely on the FDA to ensure that safe, quality products are available every day in the marketplace. But the FDA’s reviews and policymaking processes have clearly fallen behind.
hospitalitytech.com

Helbiz Kitchen to Enter U.S. Market with Ghost Kitchen Brands

Helbiz Kitchen is partnering with Kitchen United to bring its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities, New York and Austin, Texas. Starting in January, users in New York City and Austin will be able to order their favorite food...
AUSTIN, TX
Happi

Great Lakes Wellness Adds Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides

Great Lakes Wellness, a manufacturer of nutrition-based collagen products, has expanded its wellness portfolio with its new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides. Infusing grass-fed collagen peptides with farm-direct Japanese teaa, Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides delivers the functional benefits of both popular wellness ingredients in one convenient powder, according to the company.
food-safety.com

FDA Updates Food Allergen Labeling Q&A

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has turned its attention to food allergen labeling requirements with the release of new guidance documents related to the agency’s Questions and Answers Regarding Food Allergens, Including the Food Allergen Labeling Requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Edition 5); Guidance for Industry.

