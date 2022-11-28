Read full article on original website
Related
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Gizmodo
As the Outdoor Industry Ditches ‘Forever Chemicals,’ REI Lags Behind
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Last week, REI Co-op stores around the country closed for Black Friday. It’s a company tradition dating back to 2015, where the outdoor retailer asks customers to “opt outside” rather than participate in a post-Thanksgiving shopping spree.
foodsafetynews.com
Updated hygiene guide launched for caterers
An updated version of a hygiene standards guide for the catering sector has been published by a trade group in the United Kingdom. UKHospitality represents more than 730 companies operating around 85,000 venues across the sector in England, Scotland, and Wales. The document contains advice and guidance for caterers on...
foodsafetynews.com
Web-based business in Iceland asks USDA to square its policy with FDA
Petitioning USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for change are not for the faint of heart. While petitions are few, it’s usually a long wait even when the reply is going to be negative. Nevertheless, a fifth petition has been submitted for 2022. And this one is from...
Benzinga
Apple Supplier Succumbs To Pressure, Reportedly Agreeing To Make More Advanced Chips At US Plant
Apple Inc. AAPL chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM has yielded to pressure from OEMs to manufacture its more advanced chips in the U.S. What Happened: TSM now plans to manufacture its advanced 4-nanometer chips in its under-construction Arizona plant, which is set to open in 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Benzinga
Li Auto Defies COVID-19 Disruptions With Record November Deliveries
Li Auto, Inc. LI reported Thursday record monthly deliveries, aided by strong reception for its Li L9 SUV. The Beijing-based electric vehicle maker reported November deliveries of 15,034 units, up 11.5% year-over-year and 50% higher than the previous month. The company noted that the November performance marked a monthly record....
A Tobacco Plant Has Been Engineered to Produce Cocaine in Its Leaves
Used by humans as a stimulant and anesthetic for thousands of years, the drug commonly known as cocaine has been carefully shaped by species of the coca plant (Erythroxylum) over tens of millions of years in an arms race against hungry insects. Knowing just how the plants pull off this...
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Because of a national shortage of a weight-loss drug called Wegovy, some diabetics have found it hard to obtain a medication intended to improve blood-sugar control but stimulates weight loss, as well.
We Tried Death Wish Coffee's New Gingerdead Coffee. Expect A Buzz, Just Not A Holly Jolly One
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If the pitch-perfect 1988 classic Bruce Willis action movie "Die Hard" can be called a Christmas movie, then a coffee with what looks to be vomiting gingerbread skeletons emblazoned on its packaging can be a holiday coffee. That's our perspective on Gingerdead, the new blend of joe from the slightly twisted minds at the Death Wish Coffee Company. We say twisted in the best possible way, of course, because the brand's tongue-in-cheek attitude resonates as well with us, as does a mug of its wildly potent coffee, something that is more needed than ever during these most wonderful but busiest and often stressful times, AKA the winter holidays.
foodsafetynews.com
Public alert issued over summer sausage after consumer complaints of plastic in the product
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. The problem was discovered when the firm notified...
Beer Brewing Startup iGulu is Back from the Dead, Plans to Split Brewing Machine Into Two
Like something out of a horror movie, beer brewing automation startup iGulu has come back from the dead, reanimating into something resembling a startup trying to bring a product to market. The company, whose demise was well-documented here on The Spoon, apparently never gave up on its dream of delivering...
The Best Coffee Makers for Your Money — and Barista Tips for Brewing the Perfect Cup at Home
There is no reason to settle for a so-so cup of coffee. All you need is a good coffee maker that suits your preferred style and taste, along with a few expert tips on how to brew great coffee, every time you want a cup. Quite simply, finding the best...
foodsafetynews.com
The FDA should not wait to initiate significant and lasting change
— OPINION — When baby formula disappeared from shelves following a recall earlier this year, it raised the question of how something this big, affecting millions across the U.S., occurred under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s watch. Consumers rely on the FDA to ensure that safe, quality products are available every day in the marketplace. But the FDA’s reviews and policymaking processes have clearly fallen behind.
Whole Foods pulls Maine lobster from stores over concern for whale safety
Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods, to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its...
hospitalitytech.com
Helbiz Kitchen to Enter U.S. Market with Ghost Kitchen Brands
Helbiz Kitchen is partnering with Kitchen United to bring its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities, New York and Austin, Texas. Starting in January, users in New York City and Austin will be able to order their favorite food...
Happi
Great Lakes Wellness Adds Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides
Great Lakes Wellness, a manufacturer of nutrition-based collagen products, has expanded its wellness portfolio with its new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides. Infusing grass-fed collagen peptides with farm-direct Japanese teaa, Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides delivers the functional benefits of both popular wellness ingredients in one convenient powder, according to the company.
Best camping stoves 2022: for quick, quality campsite cuisine
Our comprehensive selection of the best camping stoves encompasses everything from full cooking systems to compact backpacking stoves
food-safety.com
FDA Updates Food Allergen Labeling Q&A
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has turned its attention to food allergen labeling requirements with the release of new guidance documents related to the agency’s Questions and Answers Regarding Food Allergens, Including the Food Allergen Labeling Requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Edition 5); Guidance for Industry.
Comments / 0